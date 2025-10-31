Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Revived Assam’s Forgotten Single-Screen Theatres Back To Life

Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, in its first show at 4:25 a.m. in Guwahati on Friday created history with queues stretched down the streets. People gathered much before the start of the film in order to witness the final film of Zubeen Garg, the musician, actor, and filmmaker. Zubeen even in death, has revived Assam’s cinematic spirit and carried single-screen theatres back to real life.

Zubeen Garg’s Final Film: The Return of the Silver Screen

In past, while performing in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, Zubeen had expressed deep sorrow due to the closure of Ganesh Talkies, once a cultural hub in the city. He had promised to help revive the single-screen cinemas of Assam, many of which had been shut down because of the increase in number of multiplexes. That promise alone has now been fulfilled afterward.

Also Read: E-Passports Are Here! How to Apply, Eligibility, And Hidden Benefits At A Glance

As a minimum 8 long-closed theatres, together with Ganesh Talkies, reopened to show the release of ‘Roi Roi Binale’. As per the Association of Assam Cinema Hall Owners, the film is being screened in every 85 active theatres in the state, with full houses projected for the coming weeks. Apart from Zubeen’s movie, no other movie is running in Assam right now, this was confirmed by the president of the association. In addition, the film is likely to cross Rs.100 crore, definitely a record figure for the cinema in Assam.

Zubeen Garg’s Final Film: The Film That Became a Farewell

Roi Roi Binale (“Tears Still Flow”) film is 146-minute musical drama directed by Rajesh Bhuyan. Zubeen featured as a blind musician, composed all eleven songs, and co-produced the film with Garima, Zubeen’s wife. The project was finished after his sudden death in Singapore during the North East India Festival on September 19, 2025.

Zubeen Garg’s Final Film: A Legacy Beyond Music

Following his passing, the government of Assam promised its entire GST share from the film to Zubeen’s Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, which helps underprivileged artists. As Assam mourns its “eternal son,” Roi Roi Binale has now been categorise more than a movie, it stands as a shared farewell and a renewal of the cultural landscape Zubeen helped shape his entire career.

Also Read: Why Deepika Padukone Praises Jemimah Rodrigues For Sharing Her Story, From Cricket Field To Hearts!!