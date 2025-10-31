Why Deepika Padukone Praises Jemimah Rodrigues For Sharing Her Story, From Cricket Field To Hearts!!

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a stellar performance in the match against Australia, depicting a classic innings. Just after the match, Deepika Padukone spoke openly about managing anxiety all over the tournament.

Actor Deepika Padukone lauded Jemimah for sharing her story and opening up about her feelings and struggles.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared a clip of Jemimah’s address during the post-match presentation and hailed her.

“Thank you @jemimahrodrigues for your vulnerability and for sharing your story,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Jemimah, who produced 127* in 134 balls (with 14 boundaries), the highest-ever run-chase in women’s ODI cricket and in the knockout matches across both men’s and women’s ODI World Cups, was in tears, pointing out that it was not about her personal milestone but about Team India’s win after losing in crunch situations.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Jemimah thanked God, her family, coach and every person who believed in her throughout this entire team. She also revealed that she initially did not know that she was batting at three and when she finally got her chance, it was not about proving a point for her own sake, but to make Team India secure victory in a tense run-chase, something that India has not been able to do a lot over the years.

“I had such amazing people around me who believed in me. I have almost cried every day throughout this tour. I was not doing well mentally, going through a lot of anxiety. Then being dropped (during the England clash) was rather a challenge for me. But I think all I had to do was show up, and God just took care of everything,” she shared.

Deepika Padukone, who is also a founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, was recently appointed the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Deepika has been vocal about spreading awareness concerning importance of mental health. She started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation.

Her personal experiences with depression led her to establish the foundation, and she has spoken openly about her journey in public since then. (Inputs from ANI)

