LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

Blue Origin’s NS-37 mission will make history by sending Michaela Benthaus, a wheelchair user, to space. The suborbital flight aboard New Shepard crosses the Kármán line, highlighting inclusivity, accessibility, and human resilience in space exploration.

Michaela “Michi” Benthaus, a German aerospace and mechatronics engineer. (Photo: X/@blueorigin/Canva)
Michaela “Michi” Benthaus, a German aerospace and mechatronics engineer. (Photo: X/@blueorigin/Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 19, 2025 14:58:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is set to make history by sending the first wheelchair user into space. Michaela “Michi” Benthaus, a German aerospace and mechatronics engineer, will join five other crew members on the upcoming NS-37 mission aboard the New Shepard rocket, a suborbital vehicle designed for brief human spaceflight experiences.

You Might Be Interested In

The flight will cross the internationally recognized Kármán line, situated 62 miles (100 km) above Earth, marking the edge of outer space. Benthaus’ journey symbolizes not just technological progress but also inclusivity in space exploration.

Michaela Benthaus: Breaking Barriers in Space

Michaela Benthaus has been using a wheelchair since a 2018 mountain biking accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury. Despite this challenge, she has remained steadfast in her pursuit of aerospace research and advocacy for accessible spaceflight.



Currently working at the European Space Agency (ESA) as a Young Graduate Trainee, Benthaus has previously participated in a Zero-G parabolic flight in 2022, popularly known as the “Vomit Comet,” and an analog astronaut mission at the wheelchair-accessible Lunares Research Station in Poland. During this mission, she served as mission commander in a two-week isolation exercise, simulating conditions of interplanetary exploration.

Benthaus expressed her excitement about the NS-37 mission, stating, “I am excited to show the world that also wheelchair users can go on a suborbital flight, and I’m really happy that Blue Origin is supporting this.”



The NS-37 Crew: A Mix of Expertise and Passion

Benthaus will be joined by five other remarkable crew members, each contributing unique skills and passions:

  • Joey Hyde: A physicist and quantitative investor from Florida, Hyde was inspired by the Space Shuttle Atlantis launch in 1988, leading him to earn a Ph.D. in astrophysics.

  • Hans Koenigsmann: A German-American aerospace engineer with a notable career at SpaceX, Koenigsmann is renowned for his work in developing reusable spacecraft.

  • Neal Milch: Chair of the Board of Trustees at Jackson Laboratory, Milch is a global business executive and entrepreneur with a lifelong fascination for space exploration.

  • Adonis Pouroulis: A mining engineer and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, Pouroulis focuses on sustainable energy solutions and critical minerals development.

  • Jason Stansell: A space enthusiast from West Texas, Stansell holds a computer science degree and is dedicating his flight to his late brother, Kevin, who passed away from brain cancer in 2016.

Together, this team represents a blend of scientific expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and personal passion for space exploration.



What Makes NS-37 Special?

The NS-37 mission is Blue Origin’s 16th human spaceflight. Unlike orbital missions by SpaceX or NASA, New Shepard flights are suborbital. This means the spacecraft will cross the Kármán line before returning to Earth, offering the crew a brief but intense experience of microgravity lasting several minutes.

The flight, which lasts approximately 10 to 12 minutes, begins from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas. During this period, crew members experience weightlessness and see Earth from the edge of space. Blue Origin’s fully reusable New Shepard rocket is designed for repeated missions, requiring less maintenance and reducing operational costs and waste.

Blue Origin: A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 2000, Blue Origin has steadily grown under Jeff Bezos’ vision. While it operates in relative privacy compared to SpaceX, the company has achieved significant milestones, including the first uncrewed and crewed launches of New Shepard, engine deliveries for United Launch Alliance, and ongoing work on the Blue Moon lunar lander and the Blue Ring spacecraft platform.

Blue Origin also emphasizes accessibility. The NS-37 mission patch symbolizes this mission’s inclusive spirit:

  • Hippo: Represents Benthaus’ favorite animal and her companion during recovery.

  • Tennis Ball: Highlights her passion for wheelchair tennis.

  • DNA: Honors Neal Milch’s scientific dedication.

  • Baobab Tree: Symbolizes Adonis Pouroulis’ South African roots.

  • Spiral Galaxy: Represents Joey Hyde’s astrophysics research.

  • Shards: Reflect Blue Origin’s commitment to breaking barriers in space access, from cost to ability.

The Price and Significance of Space Tourism

While Blue Origin does not publicly disclose ticket costs, similar suborbital flights by Virgin Galactic charge around $600,000. Despite high costs, the significance of NS-37 goes beyond monetary value it demonstrates inclusivity, accessibility, and human resilience in space exploration.

Benthaus’ journey is not just a personal achievement; it sends a powerful message that space is increasingly becoming accessible to people of all abilities. Her presence aboard New Shepard paves the way for future missions to consider wheelchair users and other differently-abled individuals in human spaceflight.



A Milestone in Space History

The NS-37 launch date is yet to be announced, following delays due to technical checks. Once completed, Michaela Benthaus will join the ranks of 86 people who have flown above the Kármán line, 80 of whom were first-time space travelers.

This historic mission underscores Blue Origin’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to space, advancing scientific collaboration, and inspiring future generations. As Benthaus and her fellow astronauts prepare for liftoff, the world waits to witness a landmark moment in both aerospace achievement and the fight for inclusivity in space.

ALSO READ: How New Nasa Chief Jared Isaacman Plans To Beat ‘ Biggest Rival’ China In Race To The Moon

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 2:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blue OriginMichaela BenthausMichaela Benthaus newsNew Shepard rocketNS-37 mission

RELATED News

What Is Perpetual Licensing And Uniform Testing? Why India Has Proposed It | Explained

Saudi Arabia Deports 56,000 Pak Beggars: Why Pakistanis Prefer Begging In Arab Countries? Explained

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: When Does Her Work Visa Actually Expire? All The Possible Scenarios Explained

VB-G RAM G Bill Clears Lok Sabha, Replacing MGNREGA With 125-Day Job Guarantee: What’s New And What’s Changed | Explained

The Paradox of Indian Football: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Spotlight As The Domestic Game Struggles

LATEST NEWS

From Putin’s Welcome To Ram Mandir Dhwajrohan: PM Modi Dominates India’s Most-Liked X Posts

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

What Is The Green Card Lottery Program Trump Has Suspended Which Allowed Brown Shooting Suspect Enter US? And, Will The Move Affect Indians? Explained

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Meets Premanand Maharaj, Days After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spiritual Meet

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

China’s Economy In Trouble: Investment Falls, Retail Sales Hit Post-COVID Low As Property Crisis Deepens

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Perfect Hair Starts Here: Ditch the Guesswork, Find Your Routine

BCCI To Announce India’s T20 World Cup Squad, New Zealand T20I Series Team On Saturday

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

QUICK LINKS