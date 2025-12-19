Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is set to make history by sending the first wheelchair user into space. Michaela “Michi” Benthaus, a German aerospace and mechatronics engineer, will join five other crew members on the upcoming NS-37 mission aboard the New Shepard rocket, a suborbital vehicle designed for brief human spaceflight experiences.

The flight will cross the internationally recognized Kármán line, situated 62 miles (100 km) above Earth, marking the edge of outer space. Benthaus’ journey symbolizes not just technological progress but also inclusivity in space exploration.

Michaela Benthaus: Breaking Barriers in Space

Michaela Benthaus has been using a wheelchair since a 2018 mountain biking accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury. Despite this challenge, she has remained steadfast in her pursuit of aerospace research and advocacy for accessible spaceflight.

Learn more about the NS-37 crew before their flight to space today!







Currently working at the European Space Agency (ESA) as a Young Graduate Trainee, Benthaus has previously participated in a Zero-G parabolic flight in 2022, popularly known as the “Vomit Comet,” and an analog astronaut mission at the wheelchair-accessible Lunares Research Station in Poland. During this mission, she served as mission commander in a two-week isolation exercise, simulating conditions of interplanetary exploration.

Benthaus expressed her excitement about the NS-37 mission, stating, “I am excited to show the world that also wheelchair users can go on a suborbital flight, and I’m really happy that Blue Origin is supporting this.”

Michaela (Michi) Benthaus will become the first wheelchair user to cross the Kármán line. Her story, advocacy, and passion are evident in everything she does.







The NS-37 Crew: A Mix of Expertise and Passion

Benthaus will be joined by five other remarkable crew members, each contributing unique skills and passions:

Joey Hyde: A physicist and quantitative investor from Florida, Hyde was inspired by the Space Shuttle Atlantis launch in 1988, leading him to earn a Ph.D. in astrophysics.

Hans Koenigsmann: A German-American aerospace engineer with a notable career at SpaceX, Koenigsmann is renowned for his work in developing reusable spacecraft.

Neal Milch: Chair of the Board of Trustees at Jackson Laboratory, Milch is a global business executive and entrepreneur with a lifelong fascination for space exploration.

Adonis Pouroulis: A mining engineer and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, Pouroulis focuses on sustainable energy solutions and critical minerals development.

Jason Stansell: A space enthusiast from West Texas, Stansell holds a computer science degree and is dedicating his flight to his late brother, Kevin, who passed away from brain cancer in 2016.

Together, this team represents a blend of scientific expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and personal passion for space exploration.

New Shepard is on the pad and the crew is certified 'ready to fly to space' by CrewMember 7 Jake Mills. The NS-37 launch window opens at 10:00 AM CST / 16:00 UTC. Live webcast begins here at T-40 minutes.







What Makes NS-37 Special?

The NS-37 mission is Blue Origin’s 16th human spaceflight. Unlike orbital missions by SpaceX or NASA, New Shepard flights are suborbital. This means the spacecraft will cross the Kármán line before returning to Earth, offering the crew a brief but intense experience of microgravity lasting several minutes.

The flight, which lasts approximately 10 to 12 minutes, begins from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas. During this period, crew members experience weightlessness and see Earth from the edge of space. Blue Origin’s fully reusable New Shepard rocket is designed for repeated missions, requiring less maintenance and reducing operational costs and waste.

Blue Origin: A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 2000, Blue Origin has steadily grown under Jeff Bezos’ vision. While it operates in relative privacy compared to SpaceX, the company has achieved significant milestones, including the first uncrewed and crewed launches of New Shepard, engine deliveries for United Launch Alliance, and ongoing work on the Blue Moon lunar lander and the Blue Ring spacecraft platform.

Blue Origin also emphasizes accessibility. The NS-37 mission patch symbolizes this mission’s inclusive spirit:

Hippo: Represents Benthaus’ favorite animal and her companion during recovery.

Tennis Ball: Highlights her passion for wheelchair tennis.

DNA: Honors Neal Milch’s scientific dedication.

Baobab Tree: Symbolizes Adonis Pouroulis’ South African roots.

Spiral Galaxy: Represents Joey Hyde’s astrophysics research.

Shards: Reflect Blue Origin’s commitment to breaking barriers in space access, from cost to ability.

The Price and Significance of Space Tourism

While Blue Origin does not publicly disclose ticket costs, similar suborbital flights by Virgin Galactic charge around $600,000. Despite high costs, the significance of NS-37 goes beyond monetary value it demonstrates inclusivity, accessibility, and human resilience in space exploration.

Benthaus’ journey is not just a personal achievement; it sends a powerful message that space is increasingly becoming accessible to people of all abilities. Her presence aboard New Shepard paves the way for future missions to consider wheelchair users and other differently-abled individuals in human spaceflight.

🚀Meet the New Shepard NS-37 crew: Michi Benthaus, Joey Hyde, Hans Koenigsmann, Neal Milch, Adonis Pouroulis, and Jason Stansell.







A Milestone in Space History

The NS-37 launch date is yet to be announced, following delays due to technical checks. Once completed, Michaela Benthaus will join the ranks of 86 people who have flown above the Kármán line, 80 of whom were first-time space travelers.

This historic mission underscores Blue Origin’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to space, advancing scientific collaboration, and inspiring future generations. As Benthaus and her fellow astronauts prepare for liftoff, the world waits to witness a landmark moment in both aerospace achievement and the fight for inclusivity in space.

