LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation

Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation

Abrego Garcia Arrest: ICE officials arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia in Baltimore after his court-ordered return to the US, raising concerns over potential deportation to Uganda. Abrego Garcia, previously deported to El Salvador, faces a complex legal battle amid human smuggling allegations.

ICE arrests Kilmar Abrego Garcia in Baltimore; faces possible deportation to Uganda after prior El Salvador deportation. Photo/X.
ICE arrests Kilmar Abrego Garcia in Baltimore; faces possible deportation to Uganda after prior El Salvador deportation. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: August 25, 2025 19:09:06 IST

 Abrego Garcia Arrest: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Monday morning shortly after he arrived for a scheduled check-in at the agency’s field office in Baltimore, Maryland, his lawyer confirmed, according to reports. Abrego Garcia has been at the center of a high-profile legal battle for months, following his deportation by the Trump administration to El Salvador in apparent violation of a 2019 court order. He now faces the possibility of a second deportation, this time to Uganda.

Why Was Abrego Garcia Been Arrested?

Earlier Monday, immigration advocates, faith leaders, and community members gathered outside the Baltimore field office at sunrise for a vigil organized by two immigration advocacy groups.

Abrego Garcia had been returned to the US months after being deported to El Salvador, following directives from a federal judge and the Supreme Court.

Upon his return, Abrego Garcia was arrested on human smuggling charges linked to a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. He remained in federal detention until Friday, when he was released under court order to return to Maryland. A judge ruled he could remain under electronic surveillance and ICE supervision while awaiting trial.

Abrego Garcia Likely To Be Deprted To Uganda

ICE officials informed Abrego Garcia’s attorneys shortly after his release that they intended to deport him to Uganda, an East African nation that recently reached an agreement with the US to accept migrants deported by the Trump administration.

The notice, issued by ICE’s Office of the Principal Legal Adviser, stated it was “intended to serve as notice that DHS may remove your client, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, to Uganda no earlier than 72 hours from now (absent weekends).”

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan told Fox News Sunday night that Abrego-Garcia was “absolutely” going to be deported and that Uganda was “on the table” as a third country of removal.

“We have an agreement with them. It’s on a table, absolutely,” Homan said during an interview on *The Big Weekend Show*. “He is absolutely going to be deported,” he reiterated.

Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

Court records state that Abrego Garcia fled El Salvador at age 16 to escape extortion and threats from the Barrio 18 street gang, which targeted his family. He arrived in Maryland in 2011, where his brother resides as a US citizen, though he was not authorized to stay.

Must Read: Kilmar Abrego Was Wrongfully Deported Once, Now US Wants To Send Him Somewhere Even More Dangerous

Abrego Garcia found work in construction and later met Jennifer Vasquez Sura, who became his wife. In 2018, he moved in with her and her two children after she became pregnant with his child.

Abrego Garcia Accused of Affiliated With MS-13 Gang

In March 2019, while seeking work at a Home Depot, police arrested Abrego Garcia and accused him of being a member of the transnational street gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

According to court documents, authorities based their allegations on three pieces of evidence – a Chicago Bulls hat, a hoodie, and an unnamed informant claiming Abrego Garcia was part of the gang’s New York clique – a location he has never lived in.

Abrego-Garcia, through his attorneys, denied any affiliation with MS-13 and has no criminal record in the US or El Salvador.

 A judge subsequently granted him protection from deportation to El Salvador, citing the danger he could face from Barrio 18 death threats.

While released under federal supervision, Abrego-Garcia held a work permit and reported to ICE annually, according to his lawyers.

Deportation to El Salvador

On March 12, federal agents stopped Abrego-Garcia, accusing him of MS-13 ties and inaccurately claiming his protected status had changed. Three days later, he was deported to CECOT prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Latin America’s largest prison holding up to 40,000 inmates.

This action followed Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The deportation came a month after the administration designated MS-13 a foreign terrorist organization. The gang, which originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s, largely comprises Salvadoran immigrants fleeing a civil war.

Abrego Garcia later claimed he suffered physical and psychological abuse in El Salvador’s prison, allegations denied by President Nayib Bukele.

Will Trump Adminstration Deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda?

In June, a US magistrate ruled Abrego Garcia could be released while awaiting trial. At his attorneys’ request, he remained in a Tennessee jail for approximately 11 weeks to avoid potential immediate deportation by ICE.

The following month, ICE Assistant Director Thomas Giles testified that Abrego Garcia would be detained upon release. However, a US district judge blocked this, citing due process concerns.

Minutes after his release from Tennessee custody last Friday, ICE notified Abrego Garcia he could be deported to Uganda, a country with which he has no known ties, according to his attorneys.

Also Read: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore

Tags: Abrego GarciaAbrego Garcia ArrestAbrego Garcia deportationel salvador

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation
Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation
Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation
Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Everything To Know About The ICE Arrest And Possible Deportation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?