LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Health > How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks

How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks

You can lower cholesterol naturally by making simple lifestyle changes such as eating fiber-rich foods, including healthy fats like omega-3s, reducing trans fats, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing stress. These medicine-free hacks can help improve heart health over time.

How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 12:46:29 IST

Changes in lifestyle that can lower cholesterol naturally should be really easy to make and could save one from being dependent on medicine. Some of the best hacks backed by science are: 

 

Increase Fiber: Soluble and highly soluble fiber found in oats, beans, lentils, apples, berries, and carrots can potentially stick to a thin membrane that can reduce cholesterol absorption from your intestinal tract. 

 

Change your Fats: Your saturated fats (bad fats) are from butter, red meat, and full fat dairy products. Polyunsaturated fats (good fats) from olive oils, canola oils, and omega 3 fats from walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds are healthy fats. 

 

Plants sterols and stanols: Plant sterols found in plants that are fortified foods, supplements, etc., can use sterols and lower your LDL cholesterol (the “bad” cholesterol) substantially. 

 

Exercise: try to get some activity every day for 30 minutes with moderate exercise (brisk walking, biking, swimming, etc.) for improvement in HDL (the “good” cholesterol). 

 

Limit Foods high in Cholesterol: Foods that are high in dietary cholesterol results from egg yolks, organ meats and shellfish.

 

Obtain a healthy weight and/or maintain a healthy weight: Just losing a kilo or two can improve cholesterol levels and decrease your risk of heart disease.

 

No trans fats and processed food: This is about not eating a moderate amount of partially hydrogenated oils (often found in processed foods), where trans fats can be avoided eating the right foods.

 

Eat more omega 3 foods: Fatty fish (salmon), flax seeds, walnuts, some other nuts, etc. will increase omega 3s (and will improve blood triglycerides and cardiovascular health).

 

Stop smoking and be moderate with alcohol: Stopping smoking will improve cholesterol levels and improve overall health.

 

Step by step changes to your diet and lifestyle will have a positive impact on cholesterol levels and support a healthy heart—naturally and safely.


 This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you have high cholesterol or heart-related health concerns, consult a qualified healthcare provider before making major dietary or lifestyle changes.

Tags: cholesterol lowering foodscholesterol managementfiber for heart healthheart healthy dietlower cholesterol naturallymedicine free cholesterol tipsnatural cholesterol remediesomega 3 for cholesterol

RELATED News

Think Potatoes Make You Fat? Wait Until You See These Health Benefits!
Chicken Momo vs Samosa: Which Snack Wins the Health Battle?
Reduce Face Fat Without Surgery: Simple Diet & Workout Tips That Work
Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them
Why Does Hair Turn Grey? Causes, Myths & Can It Really Be Reversed?

LATEST NEWS

‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks
How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks
How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks
How to Lower Cholesterol Naturally with These Simple, Medicine-Free Hacks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?