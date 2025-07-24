Home > Health > How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?

How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?

Excessive social media use can harm children's mental health, leading to low self-esteem, cyberbullying, sleep issues, and anxiety. Parental guidance, digital literacy, and screen-time limits are essential for protection.

How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: July 24, 2025 13:52:23 IST

In today’s digital age, social media is not only for you but also for children can’t avoid it. While it offers connection and entertainment, growing evidence shows that excessive or unsupervised use can seriously impact children’s mental health.

Low Self-Esteem and Unrealistic Standards

One of the major concerns is low self-esteem. Platforms such as Instagram and Facebook often feature filtered representations of life far from reality. Children hit with such unreasonable perfectionism begin to think that they are less than worthy, and due to this, poor body image and self-doubt set in.

Cyberbullying: The Silent Mental Health Killer

The other villain is cyberbullying. Characterized by anonymous, insistent, and sometimes frantic harassment, cyberbullying can make the victim suffer from anxiety, depression, or may have suicidal thoughts. Parents remain oblivious until irreparable damage has been done to the child.

Sleep Disruption and Its Emotional Toll

Late-night scrolling disrupted children’s social media-induced sleep schedule. The absence of adequate sleep may cultivate irritability, decreased academic performance, and mood disorders. 

Validation Addiction and Social Anxiety

The relentless craving for validation via likes and shares may generate a pathological craving. Such children start to develop social anxieties and cannot depend on their approval in real life.

FOMO fuels this compulsion to scroll post IEmalicious, thus making it impossible for kids to disconnect and partake in healthier offline engagement.

What Parents Can Do

  • Set limits on screen-time hours and designate phone-free zones at home

  • Allow open talks regarding online experiences

  • Monitor usage, but do it without being overt

  • Encourage offline hobbies, exercises, and socialization

  • An education must be given regarding the importance of digital literacy and emotional resilience to kids

 

This way, parents can ensure that their kids are in a healthy mental state while navigating the online world under their guidance. Social media being social, after all, can never be said to simply do good; it requires limits and restrictions.

Disclaimer- This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical or psychological advice. Please consult a qualified expert if your child shows signs of mental health concerns.

Tags: cyberbullying and mental healthscreen time and child developmentsocial media addiction in childrensocial media effects on children

RELATED News

Can Diabetics Eat Mango? 9 Smart Ways to Enjoy Mango Without Spiking Blood Sugar
Stealth Proteins Behind Memory Loss? New Study Challenges Alzheimer’s Theories
Why A2 Ghee Is The Healthiest Fat You Can Eat? Everything You Should Know About This Emerging Modern Day Super Food
Can These 5 Simple Lifestyle Changes Help You Manage GERD Naturally? Check How
When Weather Shifts, Allergies Flare: Managing Nature’s Seasonal Challenges

LATEST NEWS

Mission Impossible -The Final Reckoning Finally Hits OTT: Here’s How To Watch Tom Cruise On His Last Mission
Your Ultimate Weekend Binge-Guide (24th July To 31st July 2025): From Divine Dreams To Dark Mysteries!
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Warned Of Boycotting Assembly Polls Over SIR, Protest Continues
How to Get Rid of Lizards at Home Using Safe, Natural, and Chemical-Free Remedies That Work
Stuart Broad Praises Rishabh Pant’s Impact, Hopes for Swift Return After Painful Blow
Adani University Ushers In future-ready Cohort With Navdiksha 2025
Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!
MS Dhoni Or Rishabh Pant? Analyzing Their Initial 47 Tests
Liam Dawson’s Return Adds Balance and Depth to England’s Test Side, Says Michael Vaughan
An24 Plane Crash Kills 49 Passengers: Where Was The Soviet Era Plane Headed?
How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?
How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?
How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?
How Social Media Is Harming Children’s Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?