Ellen DeGeneres sued for allegedly blowing stop sign, T-boning vehicle
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 08:50:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 13 (ANI): Popular comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of causing a car accident in California before moving to England.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, a woman claimed that DeGeneres hit her Tesla in October 2023 after allegedly running a stop sign in Santa Barbara County.

The complainant said she stopped at the intersection, checked for traffic, and then proceeded, but was suddenly struck by DeGeneres’ car. The woman alleged the collision left her injured and is now suing DeGeneres for negligence, seeking damages.

A representative for DeGeneres has not yet responded to the claims.

The news comes just weeks after a former cameraman from The Ellen DeGeneres Show repeated allegations about the show’s toxic workplace culture. He claimed DeGeneres often treated male employees poorly and could be strict about interactions with her wife, actress Portia de Rossi. He also alleged she once clashed with chef Gordon Ramsay and refused to have him back on her show, according to Page Six.

According to the publication, in 2020, when similar accusations surfaced, DeGeneres addressed the allegations on the now-defunct show, saying, “I learned that things happened here that never should’ve happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.”

Actor-comedian Margaret Cho had also accused DeGeneres of treating her poorly throughout most of her career, despite their long history in the comedy world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cho, in an episode of The Kelly Mantle Show, said, “Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career…I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs, way before her big fame. Later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she acted like we had just met.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022 after 19 seasons. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: CaliforniaCar AccidentEllen DeGeneresthe-ellen-degeneres-show

