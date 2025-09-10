LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 23:41:17 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 9 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed details about the next phase of his life, stating that he has started “slowing down”.

Speaking to People, the Oscar-winning actor assured that he won’t quit acting but will become more picky about his projects in the future.

“I’m slowing down a bit,” DiCaprio said. He further shared how he can’t say no to certain opportunities, referring to working with writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘One Battle After Another’.

“I think anytime would’ve been the right time, to be honest. Ever since I met Paul early on and saw Boogie Nights, I’ve been an obsessive fan of his work, and I’ve watched all his movies. His films ruminate in my mind and they’re conversation pieces with my friends, they last,” the ‘Titanic’ star explained why the film felt the “right” decision, as quoted by People.

Leonardo DiCaprio also reflected on what matters to him more at 50, adding, “Awards can come and go, accolades, box office can come and go, but those pieces of art, that you still talk about and still think about and still question. Those are the films that we strive for as actors. And Paul is the dude of our generation that does them.”

Leonardo DiCaprio was present at the world premiere of ‘One Battle After Another’, which was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Others to walk the red carpet were Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

The film has already amassed rave reviews, including one from Steven Spielberg.

During a Q&A session at the Directors Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles, Spielberg said, “What an insane movie, oh my God. There is more action in the first hour of this than every other film you’ve ever directed put together. Everything, it is really incredible,” as quoted by Variety.

‘One Battle After Another’ follows DiCaprio’s character as a washed-up revolutionary who must save his teenage daughter from an enemy from the past.

The film will hit theatres on September 26. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newshollywoodLeonardo DiCaprioone-battle-after-anothersteven-spielberg

RELATED News

Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"
Emmy Awards 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega named among many presenters
'Song Sung Blue' trailer: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lead Neil Diamond tribute band
Did Jennifer Aniston just make her romance Instagram official? Fans think so
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

LATEST NEWS

Galaxy Medicare IPO Opens: What You MUST Know Before Investing | Day 1 Subscription Breakdown
Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues
Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event
"Feels amazing": Vishal Jethwa on TIFF screening of 'Homebound'
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1: Is This Subscription Justified Or A Bubble In The Market?
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Asia Cup: "Every match is important…": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match
Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals "slowing down" in the future, deets inside

QUICK LINKS