'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date
Home > Hollywood > 'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date

'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date

'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 09:29:06 IST

Washington DC [US], September 14 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth starrer ‘The Witcher Season 4’ has finally revealed its first look, giving fans their first glimpse of the star as Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix, on Sunday, dropped the trailer along with the announcement that the new season will premiere on October 30, 2025.

Hemsworth takes over the role from Henry Cavill, who had announced his exit from the fantasy drama three years ago. This is the first time fans will be seeing Hemsworth step into the shoes of the White Wolf, a role that has become one of the most popular in streaming television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will once again follow Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) as they face a continent torn by war. The story will show the three separated but finding allies in unexpected places. According to Netflix, the season will explore their struggle to reunite as a family despite the dangers around them.

The official description for the new season reads, “After the continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

Season 4 will feature eight episodes, directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Jeremy Webb.

According to THR, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed that the show will end with Season 5, calling the next two seasons a “journey for our family to finally reunite and be together hopefully forever.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

