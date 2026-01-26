LIVE TV
Home > India > 10,000 Kg Explosives Seized In Rajasthan Just Before Republic Day, Accused Suleman Khan Who Has A Criminal History Arrested

10,000 Kg Explosives Seized In Rajasthan Just Before Republic Day, Accused Suleman Khan Who Has A Criminal History Arrested

Just before Republic Day, Nagaur police seized 10,000 kg of ammonium nitrate in a major operation. Suleman Khan, the accused, was arrested. Authorities say this is possibly Rajasthan’s biggest explosives bust.

Nagaur police seize 10,000 kg ammonium nitrate, arrest Suleman Khan in Rajasthan’s largest explosives operation ahead of Republic Day. Photo: ANI.
Nagaur police seize 10,000 kg ammonium nitrate, arrest Suleman Khan in Rajasthan's largest explosives operation ahead of Republic Day. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 26, 2026 09:03:10 IST

10,000 Kg Explosives Seized In Rajasthan Just Before Republic Day, Accused Suleman Khan Who Has A Criminal History Arrested

Just ahead of Republic Day on Monday, Nagaur police in Rajasthan conducted a major operation under the Explosives Act, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of explosive material and the arrest of one accused.

Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa said that acting on the inputs, the district police conducted a major operation and arrested the accused, Suleman Khan.

10,000 Kgs Of Ammonium Nitrate Seized in Rajasthan

Police seized 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate along with a large quantity of detonators, detonating wire and other mining-related blasting materials.

Addressing the press conference, Kachhawa on Sunday said, “For quite some time, the Nagaur police had been receiving intelligence reports indicating that large quantities of explosive materials were being bought, sold, and stored in the district… Yesterday, the district police carried out a major operation… In the operation, one person, Suleman Khan, an accused in this case, has been arrested. A case has been registered under sections of the Explosives Act and organised crime. A large quantity of explosive material was seized from the site. This is possibly the biggest operation under the Explosives Act in the state.”

Accused Suleman Khan Arrested

 According to the police, the accused, Suleman Khan, is a resident of Harsore and was storing the explosive stock at his farmhouse.

The SP further said that the accused has a criminal history, with three previous cases registered against him, all related to violations of the Explosives Act.

“A total of 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was seized. A large quantity of detonators, detonating wire, and other materials commonly used for mining-related blasting were also seized. The accused, Suleman Khan, is a resident of Harsore. He was storing the stock in his farmhouse. The accused has three previous cases registered against him, all related to the Explosives Act. He has been acquitted in one of them,” he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 9:01 AM IST
