Home > India > 7 Human Skulls, 100 Bones Found At Banglagudde, Dharmasthala: Petitioners Urged To Submit Independent Proof

Seven skulls and 100 bones were recovered by SIT at Banglagudde near Dharmasthala. The Karnataka High Court told petitioners seeking probe of more burial sites to provide independent evidence beyond the original complainant’s claims.

Five skulls, 100 bones unearthed at Banglagudde, Dharmasthala (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 20, 2025 13:48:43 IST

In a chilling development in the ongoing Dharmasthala mass burials investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovered seven skulls and 100 bones from Banglagudde, a forested area near Dharmasthala, on Wednesday.

According to SIT sources, the skeletal remains were lying exposed on the forest floor. Alongside the bones, officials also recovered a rope, a walking stick, a poison bottle, and an identity card. The excavation was carried out with the assistance of Forest Department officials, under the direction of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

The findings come after the SIT questioned key individuals in the case. The initial complainant, Chinnaiah, revealed that the remains he had presented to the Belthangady magistrate were provided by Vittala Gowda, the uncle of Soujanya, a teenage girl who was raped and murdered in October 2012. Gowda later guided the SIT to Banglagudde, claiming he had seen skeletal remains of eight individuals, including a child, along with items associated with black magic.

Petitioners seeking a probe

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has directed petitioners seeking a probe into additional alleged burial sites to submit more independent evidence beyond what was initially provided by the complainant. The petitioners, including the uncle of another 2012 sexual assault victim, had requested the SIT to inspect and excavate new sites or appoint a court commissioner to oversee the process.

Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesha noted that the SIT’s current investigation indicates the original complainant may have provided false information. The High Court bench, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, warned that unverified claims could lead to a “Pandora’s box” of allegations if more individuals come forward without independent proof.

The Dharmasthala mass burial case, first probed in July 2025, involves allegations of murders and mass burials of women and minors, with some victims reportedly showing signs of sexual violence. Earlier complaints and protests have centered around the town’s temple and longstanding concerns from local families and activists.

Tags: BanglaguddeDharmasthala mass murderskarnataka news

QUICK LINKS