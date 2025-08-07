LIVE TV
8th Pay Commission Update: How Much Will Be The Salary Hike For The Central Government Employees?

8th Pay Commission Update: How Much Will Be The Salary Hike For The Central Government Employees?

According to a Times Bull report, there can be a 30-34 per cent increase in the basic salary of the Central Government employees.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo credit- ANI)
PM Narendra Modi (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 11:36:00 IST

The Narendra Modi government has started discussions with important departments like the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Personnel and Training, and state governments according to a News 18 report. This discussion has been initiated to form the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Once this commission is officially set up and submits its report, the central government employees will get a clear picture of how their salaries might be revised. According to a Times Bull report, there can be a 30-34 per cent increase in the basic salary of the Central Government employees. 

After the new pay commission, the minimum salary is expected to increase from around Rs 18,000 to approximately Rs 30,000. As per the estimate, this time, the fitment factor is estimated to be around 1.8 and the employees will get a salary benefit of about 13%.

What happens after the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission?

According to a Zee Business report, once the 8th Central Pay Commission is established, it will prepare its recommendation report for the revision of the salary. This will be then kept in the Parliament for the approval. After the Cabinet gives this report a go-ahead and the recommendations are implemented, the salaries will be revised. It may take more than a year to complete this process. 

What is the meaning of the fitment factor?

According to the Angel One portal, the fitment factor is a multiplier which is used to calculate the salaries and pensions of the government employees. For those who do not know, the fitment factor essentially bridges the gap between the existing pay structure and the proposed salary increase. It aims to standardize the pay hike across different pay levels.

8th Pay Commission Update: How Much Will Be The Salary Hike For The Central Government Employees?

8th Pay Commission Update: How Much Will Be The Salary Hike For The Central Government Employees?
8th Pay Commission Update: How Much Will Be The Salary Hike For The Central Government Employees?
8th Pay Commission Update: How Much Will Be The Salary Hike For The Central Government Employees?
8th Pay Commission Update: How Much Will Be The Salary Hike For The Central Government Employees?

