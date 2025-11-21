LIVE TV
Home > India > After Orry Fails To Appear, Mumbai Police Summons Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

After Orry Fails To Appear, Mumbai Police Summons Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

After Orry fails to appear, Mumbai Police summons Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor to record his statement in a ₹252 crore mephedrone seizure case, following the interrogation of key accused Mohammed Suhail Shaikh.

Mumbai Police calls Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor in ₹252 crore drug case. (Photo: IG/Siddhanth Kapoor)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 21, 2025 22:08:40 IST

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with a massive ₹252 crore drug seizure case. The development comes after influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, failed to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) for questioning.

Siddhanth Kapoor has been asked to appear before the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC on November 25 to record his statement. Orry, who was initially asked to appear on November 20, has now been rescheduled to November 26 after requesting more time.

The summons follows the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in the case, whose name surfaced during questioning. Shaikh had organised high-profile rave parties across India and abroad, allegedly attended by Bollywood personalities including Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan. Rapper Loka, influencer Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique were also named. Reports suggest that even a family member of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim attended these parties.

Background of Case

The case traces back to March 2024, when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone (MD) from a manufacturing facility in Sangli, Maharashtra. The seized drugs were valued at around ₹252 crore. Shaikh, who was deported from Dubai last month, confessed to arranging extravagant parties where drugs were allegedly circulated among high-profile guests.

Siddhanth Kapoor, who had previously faced detention in Bengaluru in 2022 over drug consumption charges, has not issued any public statement regarding the summons. Meanwhile, Orry was seen attending a Travis Scott concert in Mumbai on November 19, days before his rescheduled ANC appearance.

The ANC continues to probe the involvement of Bollywood figures and other high-profile individuals in the nationwide drug racket. Authorities have reiterated that all summoned individuals are required to cooperate fully during the investigation.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 10:08 PM IST
