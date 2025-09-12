"AI can't apply constitutional morality": Arjun Ram Meghwal at inauguration of Amrita International School of Law in Coimbatore
latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs Bella Ciao Asia Cup al nassr israel Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 22:43:07 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, in coordination with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, inaugurated the Amrita International School of Law (AISL) at its Coimbatore campus on Thursday.

While addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said, “Artificial Intelligence cannot apply constitutional morality. As we enter an era of Artificial Intelligence, 3D printing, and the Internet of Things, it is important to remember that the ultimate deciding factor in our lives will always be the human element guided by values.”

Justice KR Shriram, Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, joined as Guest of Honour, while Justice L Victoria Gowri, Judge of the Madras High Court, delivered the keynote address. Swami Ramakrishnananda Puri, Treasurer and Trustee of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Member of the University’s Executive Council, delivered the benedictory address.

The ceremony began with the inauguration of AISL’s new Moot Court Hall and academic facilities. Dr Anil G. Variath, Dean of AISL, welcomed the gathering, and Dr P Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, presented mementoes to the dignitaries.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr P Ajith Kumar, Registrar.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, shared a visionary message, noting that the long-pending vision of establishing AISL had now come to fruition.

The Amrita International School of Law (AISL), Coimbatore, aims to provide world-class legal education that combines professional expertise with ethics and compassion. Rooted in the vision of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), AISL provides integrated undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, experiential training through moot courts and legal aid, and opportunities for international collaboration and exposure. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aislalamrita-vishwa-vidyapeethamChief Justicecoimbatoremoot-court-hallrajasthan-high-court

QUICK LINKS