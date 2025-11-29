Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

After Airbus raised concerns over a possible problem that could affect almost 6,000 A320 planes globally, several airlines experienced delays and cancellations on Friday. Travelers certainly did not want to hear this news, but it was definitely the kind that made one check their flight status thrice. IndiGo, Air India, and various other airlines are now bracing for operational disruptions as they prepare to implement a precautionary measure concerning the A320 family’s flight-control system.

According to sources, about 200–250 planes may require repairs in India alone. The fix involves reverting to an older software version , and each aircraft will need time to be updated and cleared before it can return to service, as reported by Reuters.

Airlines have already cautioned that the repair process will be time-consuming. Travelers should, therefore, be prepared for possible schedule changes, delays, or last-minute cancellations as fleets undergo the required updates one by one.

Airlines That Are Disrupted And Are Facing Issues

Moderate Disruptions Expected

IndiGo

Precautionary updates underway; “slight schedule changes” expected.

Most aircraft not impacted, but global guidance will cause delays and cancellations.

Limited cancellations or delays anticipated over the weekend.

Software/hardware realignment needed; longer turnaround times and delays expected.

Only a small number of aircraft in Colombia, Chile, Peru affected.

Small number of aircraft impacted; minimal disruptions expected.

340 of 480 aircraft require updates; expects completion by Saturday. Some delays likely.

Some aircraft require updates; weekend flights may be affected.

Fleet affected; timeline for return to service unclear.

Eight A320 aircraft undergoing updates; operations mostly unaffected.

Minimal or No Expected Operational Impact

Delta Air Lines

Minimal operational impact expected.

Only three short-haul A320s affected; no major impact expected.

Major Airlines Facing Significant Disruptions

Air New Zealand

A320neo jets require updates before next flights; several services disrupted Saturday, more cancellations expected.

Expects delays and cancellations over the next 48–72 hours.

Cancelled 35 flights on Friday.

Over 70% of fleet affected; “significant” disruptions expected for 10 days.

Suspended ticket sales through December 8.

Airlines Already Compliant or Not Affected

Azul SA

None of its A320 aircraft are included in the recall.

Many required updates already completed; normal schedule expected Saturday.

Not affected by Airbus’s announcement.

(With Inputs From PTI And Reuters)

