LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan amit shah Autopen Air India A320 flights G20 South Africa Andriy Yermak ai delhi latest viral news Imran Khan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

Airbus’s alert on A320 aircraft software issues has triggered global delays and cancellations. Airlines worldwide, including major Indian carriers, face disruptions as fleets undergo time-consuming precautionary updates and mandatory software rollbacks.

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide
Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 29, 2025 07:30:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

After Airbus raised concerns over a possible problem that could affect almost 6,000 A320 planes globally, several airlines experienced delays and cancellations on Friday. Travelers certainly did not want to hear this news, but it was definitely the kind that made one check their flight status thrice. IndiGo, Air India, and various other airlines are now bracing for operational disruptions as they prepare to implement a precautionary measure concerning the A320 family’s flight-control system.

According to sources, about 200–250 planes may require repairs in India alone. The fix involves reverting to an older software version , and each aircraft will need time to be updated and cleared before it can return to service, as reported by Reuters.

Airlines have already cautioned that the repair process will be time-consuming. Travelers should, therefore, be prepared for possible schedule changes, delays, or last-minute cancellations as fleets undergo the required updates one by one.

Airlines That Are Disrupted And Are Facing Issues

Moderate Disruptions Expected

  • IndiGo
    Precautionary updates underway; “slight schedule changes” expected.
  • Air India Express
    Most aircraft not impacted, but global guidance will cause delays and cancellations.
  • Lufthansa
    Limited cancellations or delays anticipated over the weekend.
  • Air India
    Software/hardware realignment needed; longer turnaround times and delays expected.
  • LATAM Airlines
    Only a small number of aircraft in Colombia, Chile, Peru affected.
  • Aer Lingus
    Small number of aircraft impacted; minimal disruptions expected.
  • American Airlines
    340 of 480 aircraft require updates; expects completion by Saturday. Some delays likely.
  • Wizz Air
    Some aircraft require updates; weekend flights may be affected.
  • Viva
    Fleet affected; timeline for return to service unclear.
  • Turkish Airlines
    Eight A320 aircraft undergoing updates; operations mostly unaffected.

Minimal or No Expected Operational Impact

  • Delta Air Lines
    Minimal operational impact expected.
  • British Airways
    Only three short-haul A320s affected; no major impact expected.

Major Airlines Facing Significant Disruptions

  • Air New Zealand
    A320neo jets require updates before next flights; several services disrupted Saturday, more cancellations expected.
  • Volaris
    Expects delays and cancellations over the next 48–72 hours.
  • Air France
    Cancelled 35 flights on Friday.
  • Avianca
    Over 70% of fleet affected; “significant” disruptions expected for 10 days.
    Suspended ticket sales through December 8.

Airlines Already Compliant or Not Affected

  • Azul SA
    None of its A320 aircraft are included in the recall.
  • easyJet
    Many required updates already completed; normal schedule expected Saturday.
  • United Airlines
    Not affected by Airbus’s announcement.

(With Inputs From PTI And Reuters)

Also Read: Why Solar Radiation Glitch Is Grounding Airbus A320s: India Faces Major….

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 7:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: A320 fleet updateA320 software rollbackAir India delaysAirbus A320 issueaircraft software problemairline delaysairline operationsaviation newsflight cancellationsglobal airline impactIndiGo disruptionstravel disruptions

RELATED News

Amit Shah’s BIG Remark, ‘India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism’: Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

Why Solar Radiation Glitch Is Grounding Airbus A320s: India Faces Major Airline Disruptions

‘Touch The Skies’: Delhi’s First Hot-Air Balloon Rides Begin On Nov 29- Where To Fly, How Much They Cost And All The Details

UIDAI Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Get Aadhaar For Children Under 5? Check Documents, Fees, And How to Apply

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

LATEST NEWS

What Is Viral Cigarette Theory Behind Hong Kong’s Deadly Wang Fuk Court Fire? Video Of Worker Smoking Fuels Speculation

What Is An Autopen? Donald Trump Claims 92% Of ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ Documents Were Autopen-Signed, Declares Them ‘Terminated’

Sun, Sand And Santa: Why Goa Is India’s Best Christmas Vacation Spot

Why Did The US Skip G20 Summit In South Africa? Donald Trump Has An Answer- What Is His Issue With South Africa? Explained

Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

Who Is Andriy Yermak? Why Did He Step Down As Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief Of Staff Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions? What We Know So Far

Reality vs Deepfake: In An Age Of AI Illusions, What’s Authentic? How To Detect Deepfakes And Can You Spot Them? Explained

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List
Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List
Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List
Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

QUICK LINKS