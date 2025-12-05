Ajit Pawar Hosts Intimate Destination Wedding For His Son In THIS Country; Special Dress Codes For Mehendi, Haldi And Sangeet; Meet Jay Pawar And Rutuja Patil

Jay Pawar, the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will marry Rutuja Patil in a destination wedding in Bahrain. The celebrations will take place from December 4 to December 7 and will host nearly 400 guests. The couple will follow all major traditional functions, including the mehendi and the baraat.

The event will maintain an intimate atmosphere, even with its high-profile nature. Close family members and key political leaders will attend the functions. Senior leaders such as NCP working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare will appear on the guest list.

Meet Jay Pawar and Bride-to-Be Rutuja Patil

Jay Pawar is the younger son of Ajit Pawar and MP Sunetra Pawar. He has not entered politics formally and continues to stay away from public political activities, unlike his elder brother Parth Pawar.

Jay worked on campaign duties for his mother during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and supported his father during the state elections in the same year. Rutuja Patil is the daughter of businessman Pravin Patil. She studied psychology at the University of Mumbai and completed digital marketing courses at FIDM Los Angeles and ISDI Mumbai. She worked briefly at Adfactors PR before joining her father’s consultancy.

Who Is Pravin Patil’s Father?

Pravin Patil is a businessman from Phaltan in Satara district, Maharashtra. Reports state that he runs ElevateEdge Consulting Group and a social media firm involved in managing political campaigns. His team supported Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar’s election campaigns in 2024.

Patil maintains a low public profile and avoids frequent public appearances. His companies operate in consulting and digital communication services. His family has links with the Kesari Travels Patil family through the marriage of Rutuja’s sister. Patil continues to focus on business operations and campaign-related digital work while keeping limited engagement with public events.

Venue and Layout of the Bahrain Wedding

The wedding ceremonies of Jay Pawar and Rutuja Patil will take place in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel will host all events during the four-day celebration.

The couple will use the hotel’s banquet halls, indoor venues, and outdoor spaces for different functions. Reports confirm that the family will not use separate external resorts or additional banquet locations outside the hotel.

The venue will handle all themed arrangements, including beachside areas and lawn-facing spaces. The hotel will manage decor, guest seating, and event coordination for all scheduled functions from December 4 to December 7.

Day-Wise Schedule of the Celebrations

The pre-wedding schedule begins with the mehendi ceremony on December 4, marking the start of the festivities. On December 5, the families will conduct the haldi, followed by the baarat and the primary wedding rituals.

December 6 will feature beach games in the afternoon and a Sangeet ceremony in the evening. The celebrations will end on December 7 with a formal reception for the assembled guests. All functions will take place entirely at the Ritz-Carlton’s designated spaces. The hotel will arrange indoor and outdoor setups for each ceremony according to the family’s traditional requirements.

Guest List and Expected Attendance

Around 400 guests will attend the Bahrain wedding of Jay Pawar and Rutuja Patil. Most attendees will be close relatives, family friends, and political associates.

Despite ongoing political differences within parts of the Pawar family, all sides are expected to unite for the celebration. Senior leaders close to Ajit Pawar and the families will attend the functions. No Bollywood celebrities have been linked with the event as of now. Reports say there are no planned celebrity performances, rehearsals, or entertainment acts. The family will keep all events private with a strong focus on traditional ceremonies.

