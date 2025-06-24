Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage

A newlywed woman killing her husband in Madhya Pradesh shocked the country recently, and now, a similar case has been reported in Telangana. In a disturbing incident, a wife and her boyfriend allegedly murdered her husband less than a month after marriage, giving a supari (contract) for his killing.

Tejeshwar, a private licensed surveyor from the Gadwal district, married Aishwarya from Kurnool district on May 18. The wedding was originally scheduled for February, but five days before the event, Aishwarya left her home without informing anyone. At the time, many believed she had an affair and wanted to avoid marrying Tejeshwar. However, she later returned and told Tejeshwar that she had no affair and had only left because her mother was unable to provide dowry. She claimed she had stayed at a friend’s house. Trusting her explanation, Tejeshwar went ahead and married her on May 18.

Tejeshwar went missing on June 17, and his family reported the matter to the Gadwal police the same day. A missing person’s case was registered, and police launched a search operation. His body was later found in the Panyam area of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh.

During the preliminary investigation, police discovered that Aishwarya was having an affair with a bank employee from Kurnool. She had remained in contact with him even after her marriage. Aishwarya and her boyfriend allegedly hired contract killers to abduct Tejeshwar from Gadwal, murder him, and dump the body in Nandyal district. As a result, the police converted the missing person’s case into a murder case and began a deeper investigation.

According to the police, the bank employee, with help from hired goons and his personal driver, conspired to eliminate Tejeshwar to continue his relationship with Aishwarya and possibly gain access to Tejeshwar’s property.

The police have arrested Aishwarya and her mother, Sujatha, while the main accused—the bank employee—is currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest him.

