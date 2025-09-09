Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): Assam Rifles organised an Ex-Servicemen Interaction Meet at Udaipur Training Node to strengthen bonds with its veterans and reaffirm commitment to their welfare.

The event provided a meaningful platform for ex-servicemen to share their insights, experiences and problems. During the session, grievances relating to medical facilities, welfare claims, and dependent support were highlighted, said press release.

Each grievance was carefully documented with an assurance that appropriate measures would be initiated in a time-bound manner to solve the problem.

The interaction reflected the organisation’s continued endeavour to assist its veterans beyond active service. The meeting concluded with a pledge to prioritise veteran welfare, thereby strengthening the bridge between the serving and retired fraternity of the Force.

Earlier on August 13, in its ongoing efforts to reach out to veterans and reaffirm its enduring commitment to their welfare, the Indian Army conducted a series of programmes across Upper Assam, including Lekhapani, Digboi and Rupai. These initiatives stand as heartfelt tributes to the selfless service of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, while addressing their key needs and concerns.

The programme at Lekhapani brought together veterans and their families, offering a range of services including a medical and dental camp, a grievance redressal cell and a daily essentials stall. On-the-spot medical check-ups, dental consultations, advice and medication were provided.

A special interaction was held with Assam Rifles veterans, many of whom did not possess Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) cards; they were briefed on its benefits and encouraged to obtain them at the earliest. (ANI)

