Home > India > Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles seized ₹13.33 crore meth near the Indo-Myanmar border, arresting one suspect and intensifying coordinated surveillance against frequent cross-border smuggling attempts.

₹13.33 Crore Meth Seized by Assam Rifles Along Indo-Myanmar Frontier
₹13.33 Crore Meth Seized by Assam Rifles Along Indo-Myanmar Frontier

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 26, 2025 17:42:46 IST

Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

On November 26, Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 13.33 crore during an operation near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was launched on November 25 following specific intelligence inputs about possible narcotics movement along World Bank Road in the Zokhawthar area, a key transit point for cross-border trafficking. A team from the force conducted surveillance in the area and detected suspicious activity, prompting immediate action.

 

During the subsequent search, security personnel recovered 4.444 kg of methamphetamine tablets. The substance, classified as a psychotropic drug under Indian law, is among the most trafficked narcotics in the region due to its high demand in international markets.

One individual, identified as Bawi Kanthanga, a male national of Myanmar, was apprehended at the site. Initial assessment indicates that the consignment was likely part of a larger trafficking network operating across the porous border. The relevant authorities will conduct further investigations and interrogations.

 

Assam Rifles stated that the seized narcotics were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for detailed examination and initiation of legal proceedings as per existing regulations.

 

Zokhawthar, located along the India-Myanmar border, has witnessed several narcotics-related incidents in recent years. Security forces routinely conduct joint and independent operations to curb the trafficking of methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and other contraband that often originate from drug-producing hubs in the region.

 

Officials said that such operations form part of continued efforts to prevent the smuggling of illegal substances into Mizoram and other parts of Northeast India. The force added that enhanced border surveillance, intelligence-based operations, and coordination with state agencies have led to multiple successful seizures.

 

Authorities believe that continued cooperation between central forces and local enforcement agencies will remain crucial for reducing cross-border smuggling and maintaining security along the frontier.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 5:42 PM IST
