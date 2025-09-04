LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Behaving Like A Pomeranian': BJP MLA's Remark Against Karnataka SP Triggers Case

‘Behaving Like A Pomeranian’: BJP MLA’s Remark Against Karnataka SP Triggers Case

Karnataka BJP MLA BP Harish faces a case after likening SP Uma Prashanth to a “Pomeranian dog” for allegedly favoring the Congress Shamanuru family. The SP filed a complaint, leading to an FIR under sections related to intimidation and insulting a woman.

BJP MLA BP Harish in trouble after calling Karnataka SP Uma Prashanth a “Pomeranian dog” (Photo: ANI, Canva modified)
BJP MLA BP Harish in trouble after calling Karnataka SP Uma Prashanth a “Pomeranian dog” (Photo: ANI, Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 4, 2025 08:49:29 IST

Political storm has broken out in Karnataka following BJP legislator BP Harish’s comparison of a woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with a “Pomeranian dog.” The insult has drawn anger and resulted in a criminal complaint against the Harihar MLA.

The row started when Harish, while making a speech during a press conference in Davanagere last week, blamed Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth for favouring the influential Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa’s family. Complaining about his dissatisfaction, Harish alleged the officer was giving him the cold shoulder during official meetings while being excessively courteous towards the Congress stronghold family.

If I attend a meeting, she doesn’t greet me appropriately. But for the Shamanuru family she waits for an hour at the gate, acting like a Pomeranian dog at their residence,” Harish purportedly said, which evoked widespread outrage.

Complaint against BJP MLA

SP Uma Prashanth later lodged a complaint against the BJP MLA, after which a case had been registered under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant), section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and section 79 (insulting a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Shamanuru clan enjoys significant stakes in central Karnataka politics. Patriarch Shamanuru Shivashankarappa is among the state’s most veteran Congress leaders, with his son SS Mallikarjun being a Minister for Mines, Geology and Horticulture in the Siddaramaiah government. Another member of the clan, Prabha Mallikarjun, is an incumbent MP.

At the same time, politics in Karnataka is also heating up in connection with the Dharmasthala mass murder case. BJP state president BY Vijayendra has called for the case to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He has also declared a “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally on September 1, 2025, appealing to lakhs of Hindu devotees in the state to participate in the agitation.

ALSO READ: Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

QUICK LINKS