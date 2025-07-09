LIVE TV
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rape By Friend, Forced Money Transfer And Phone Stolen

Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rape By Friend, Forced Money Transfer And Phone Stolen

A Bengaluru woman has filed a complaint alleging rape by her friend and two others, who also threatened her and forced her to transfer money later used on a betting app. They reportedly stole her mobile phone, refrigerator, and washing machine. The incident happened near Parappana Agrahara. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case.

A woman in Bengaluru has alleged rape, threats, and theft by her friend and two others. FIR registered, police say investigation is underway and suspects are being questioned.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 22:20:58 IST

In a disturbing case suggested from Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, a lady has lodged a grievance with the police, accusing her friend and two other men of rape, threats, and theft.

According to the criticism, the 3 men sexually assaulted her, threatened her protection, and compelled her to transfer cash from her account. The money, she alleges, became later utilized by the accused to place bets on a cell betting app.

The ordeal did not cease there. The guys allegedly snatched her mobile telephone and then went on to steal household equipment, along with her fridge and washing device, from her home.

The incident is stated to have taken place a few days in the past. Acting on the female’s grievance, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and released an inquiry. Authorities have confirmed that they may be inside the method of thinking of suspects, though no reputable arrests were made.

“We are searching into all elements of the complaint and will take appropriate action based totally on our findings,” a police official said, speakme on the situation of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

The girl reportedly knew one of the accused for my part, and the relationship among all 3 guys is likewise beneath investigation. The police have no longer yet disclosed whether or not the firearm used within the alleged threats, if any, has been recovered or whether the stolen gadgets were traced.

This case has added to rising issues approximately violence against women in Bengaluru and the misuse of online betting platforms. The girl’s point out of having better apps in her criticism has brought clean interest to how digital systems are every so often tied to criminal behaviour, such as extortion and fraud.

While the authorities proceed with the investigation, the victim’s allegations have led to calls for faster justice and stronger digital oversight. Citizens and women’s rights groups have urged the police to ensure that the accused are brought to justice without delay.

As of now, the case remains under investigation, and further details will emerge as the probe continues.

Parliament Panel Reviews Aviation Safety, Questions Delay In Air India AI171 Crash Report

