Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rape By Friend, Forced Money Transfer And Phone Stolen

In a disturbing case suggested from Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, a lady has lodged a grievance with the police, accusing her friend and two other men of rape, threats, and theft.

According to the criticism, the 3 men sexually assaulted her, threatened her protection, and compelled her to transfer cash from her account. The money, she alleges, became later utilized by the accused to place bets on a cell betting app.

The ordeal did not cease there. The guys allegedly snatched her mobile telephone and then went on to steal household equipment, along with her fridge and washing device, from her home.

The incident is stated to have taken place a few days in the past. Acting on the female’s grievance, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and released an inquiry. Authorities have confirmed that they may be inside the method of thinking of suspects, though no reputable arrests were made.

“We are searching into all elements of the complaint and will take appropriate action based totally on our findings,” a police official said, speakme on the situation of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

The girl reportedly knew one of the accused for my part, and the relationship among all 3 guys is likewise beneath investigation. The police have no longer yet disclosed whether or not the firearm used within the alleged threats, if any, has been recovered or whether the stolen gadgets were traced.

This case has added to rising issues approximately violence against women in Bengaluru and the misuse of online betting platforms. The girl’s point out of having better apps in her criticism has brought clean interest to how digital systems are every so often tied to criminal behaviour, such as extortion and fraud.

While the authorities proceed with the investigation, the victim’s allegations have led to calls for faster justice and stronger digital oversight. Citizens and women’s rights groups have urged the police to ensure that the accused are brought to justice without delay.

As of now, the case remains under investigation, and further details will emerge as the probe continues.

