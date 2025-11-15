Why Was RK Singh Suspended? BJP Cracks Whip On Former Union Minister A Day After NDA’s Big Bihar Victory

A day after the NDA swept the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the BJP on Saturday suspended former Union Minister RK Singh for what it described as “anti-party” conduct. The party has given him one week to explain why he should not be expelled. Singh, a former MP from Arrah, has been openly critical of the BJP’s internal functioning in recent months. His comments targeted several alliance leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) leader Anant Singh. He had also accused the Election Commission of mishandling law and order concerns during the polling process.

Show-Cause Notice Against RK Singh

The BJP’s suspension order noted that Singh’s actions amounted to grave indiscipline and had “caused harm” to the organisation. Two other leader, MLC Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, were also suspended on similar grounds.

The notice sent to Singh stated, “Shri Raj Kumar Singh Ji, Former MP, Arrah, Your activities fall under the category of anti-party and indisciplined behaviour. The party has taken this matter seriously, as it has caused harm to the organisation. Therefore, as per the instructions, you are being suspended from the party, and a show-cause notice is being issued asking why you should not be expelled from the party.”

Also Read: TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Fought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

BJP’s Action Against Rebels

This marks the BJP’s first major disciplinary action following the Bihar verdict, signalling a firm stance on internal cohesion as the alliance prepares to form government.

Earlier this month, Singh levelled serious allegations against the state government, claiming involvement in a ₹62,000-crore corruption scandal linked to a power project. He shared documents related to the alleged irregularities on his official X account.

Singh also criticised the Election Commission for what he described as weak enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He argued that both the poll body and local administration failed to act against violations during the campaign.

RK Singh Statements That Led To His Suspension

The former minister raised concerns over the movement of large convoys of armed vehicles during the election period, calling it a direct threat to democratic norms. He demanded strict action against officials and “influential candidates” allegedly involved in these violations.

Speaking about the issue, Singh said, “The Election Commission must ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. This is a failure of both the Election Commission and the district administration. It is deeply concerning and unacceptable during the election period.”

He further added, “The presence of large convoys of armed vehicles blatantly violates the code and mocks the democratic process… Strict action should be taken against those responsible, including local officials and influential candidates, to curb such practices and uphold law and order…”

RK Singh, who served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Renewable Energy, represented Bihar’s Arrah constituency for two consecutive terms. He lost the seat in the 2024 general elections.

Also Read: Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed