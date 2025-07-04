BJD Writes To Odisha Governor Over Mismanagement At Puri Rath Yatra, Demands HC Judge Monitored Probe

Days after the stampede at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday wrote to Governor Hari Babu Khambampati alleging severe mismanagement and saying it has deeply hurt religious sentiments of people and demanded to initiate a judicial enquiry, monitored by a sitting Judge of the Odisha High Court to ensure full accountability and justice for the victims.

Several top BJD leaders signed the letter that was sent to the Governor.

In their letter, the BJD leaders wrote, “With deep anguish and utmost respect for the sanctity of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, we submit this memorandum to draw your kind attention to the severe mismanagement and serious lapses during this year’s Rath Yatra, which led to a tragedy of historic proportions.”

It said that the BJD highlighted a series of grave incidents that occurred during this year’s Rath Yatra, which have deeply hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannath’s devotees across the globe and raised serious concerns about the management of the world-famous Rath Yatra.

Targeting the state government over the mismanagement at the Rath Yatra, they said: “Due to the callous and casual attitude of the BJP-led state government, more than 750 devotees were injured, and tragically, three people lost their lives the following day due to the stampede near Gundicha Temple.”

They also pointed out that in unprecedented and highly condemnable act, “several eminent senior journalists were physically assaulted” by police personnel and restrained from covering the events, which amounts to a direct attack on democratic values and press freedom.

“Besides the Sevayats, who were performing their rites, were pulled down from the Charitos,” they alleged.

It also stressed that the entire Rath Yatra witnessed severe traffic and crowd mismanagement, resulting in bottlenecks, stranded pilgrims, and obstructed emergency services, putting public safety at grave risk.

It also alleged that additionally, the indiscriminate distribution of over 10,000 cordon passes by the ruling BJP party as alleged to its affiliates and supporters, far beyond practical limits, caused major disruption in crowd control and contributed directly to the unfortunate tragedy which was never seen before.

It further highlighted that how there were multiple preparatory meetings at Chief Minister’s level held for the smooth management and a hassle-free Rath Yatra this year.

“Besides it, the Chief Minister and the Law Minister assured time and again that the state administration has taken all the measures to ensure an incident-free historic Rath Yatra in the sacred town of Puri this year and all the devotees and visitors would have a divine experience.

“The inter ministerial group headed by Dy CM formed exclusively for monitoring the Rath Yatra preparation were unable to do so and monitor the preparedness properly,” it highlighted.

The BJD leaders.also pointed out that the Nandighosh Rath of Lord Jagannath started at 07:45 p.m. violating the rituals and practices followed since decades.

Moreover, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that Shree Jagannath Temple has been functioning without its statutory Managing Committee (MC) for the past eight months, disrupting key administrative and policy decisions, it said

It also highlighted that as mandated under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954, the MC is crucial for approving matters related to rituals, finance, and temple management.

“Its absence has additional challenges, as it is traditionally the Managing Committee that finalises the rituals, arrangements, and guidelines for the Ratha Yatra,” the BJD said and demanded immediate reconstitution of the MC.

It also said that during Rath Yatra 2024, Lord Balabhadra’s idol fell from the Taladhwaja chariot—a deeply distressing incident that provoked widespread public outcry.

“Despite the formation of a three-member inquiry panel, the report has not been submitted even after a year. This delay reflects administrative apathy and undermines public faith. We urge prompt release of the report, accountability, and preventive measures for future Rath Yatras.

“In view of these deeply distressing developments, while the state government has announced an administrative enquiry by the Development Commissioner, we believe this is grossly inadequate and not commensurate with the seriousness of the tragedy,” the BJD said.

“We therefore humbly urge the immediate initiation of a judicial enquiry, monitored by a sitting Judge of the High Court of Orissa, to ensure full accountability and justice for the victims,” the BJD demanded.

The BJD also urged the Governor to personally intervene and oversee the remaining events of the Rath Yatra to prevent any further mismanagement and give the devotees, Sevayats, and the sanctity of this sacred festival.

