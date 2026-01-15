BMC Elections 2026: Voting Ends With 46-50% Turnout Across 29 Municipal Corporations, Says State Election Commission

Voting for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and civic polls in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra concluded at 5.30 pm on Thursday, with the State Election Commission (SEC) estimating a voter turnout of 46–50 per cent.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the turnout was higher than the 2017 civic polls, expressing satisfaction over voter participation despite urban apathy concerns.

Turnout Higher Than 2017 Civic Polls: SEC

Addressing the media after the close of polling, Waghmare said the overall turnout had improved compared to the previous municipal elections held in 2017.

“As per preliminary estimates, voter turnout is in the range of 46 to 50 per cent across Maharashtra. This is higher than the 2017 civic polls,” he said.

According to SEC data, 41.13 per cent voting was recorded till 3.30 pm, with late evening polling pushing the final numbers upward.

BMC Elections 2026: Key Details

The BMC elections 2026 will determine the composition of the civic body governing Greater Mumbai, India’s second-largest metropolis. Polling was held on January 15, 2026, while vote counting has scheduled for January 16.

This election is being held after a major ward restructuring, increasing the total number of corporators to 236.

Nine New Wards Added After Delimitation

Following delimitation, the BMC now includes nine new wards:

City area: Worli, Parel, Byculla

Western suburbs: Bandra, Andheri, Dahisar

Eastern suburbs: Kurla, Chembur, Govandi

The expansion aims to improve representation in rapidly growing urban and suburban areas.

Seat Reservation Breakdown

Of the 236 corporator seats:

127 seats are reserved for women

15 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes

2 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes

Among women’s seats, 8 are reserved for SC women and 1 for ST women

219 seats fall under the open category, including 118 open-category women seats

Polling Issues Reported in Parts of Mumbai

Despite largely peaceful polling, several voters in Andheri reported difficulties at polling centres, including missing names from voter lists and inadequate arrangements.

The issues led to long queues and delays, causing inconvenience particularly to senior citizens, officials said.

Exit Polls Hint at BJP-Led Mahayuti Advantage

Exit polls conducted after voting indicate a strong showing by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the BMC elections.

Surveys by Axis My India, JVC and Sakal have projected a clear majority for the ruling coalition.

Axis My India: 131–151 seats

JVC: Around 138 seats

Sakal: About 119 seats

Youth, Aspirational Class Back Ruling Alliance: Exit Polls

Exit poll data suggest strong support for the BJP and its allies among young and aspirational voters:

47% support among voters aged 18–25

41% among those aged 26–35

In comparison, the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance secured 25% support among 18–25 voters and 31% among those aged 26–35.

Marathi Voter Consolidation Seen Among Seniors

Among voters aged 61 and above, exit polls show a narrow lead for the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance, with a three-percentage-point edge.

The Shinde-led Sena alliance secured 39%, while the BJP followed closely with 36% support in this age group.

With voting concluded, all eyes are now on January 16, when counting of votes will take place and the final verdict on Mumbai’s most powerful civic body will be known.

ALSO READ: ‘Hindi Mein? Yeh Maharashtra Hai’: Aamir Khan Gets Shocked After He Is Asked To Speak In Hindi After Casting Vote In BMC Elections 2026, Reignites Language Row On Poll Day