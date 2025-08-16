‘Calculated Act’ On Independence Day: CPM MP John Brittas Slams Centre For Glorifying Savarkar Over Mahatma Gandhi

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament John Brittas severely criticized the Union government following the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas posting an Independence Day message on X that focused on VD Savarkar over Mahatma Gandhi.

Calling it a “calculated act,” Brittas said the post undermined the spirit of India’s secular constitution. “It is pertinent to note that Savarkar was an accused in Gandhi’s assassination, though acquitted due to insufficient evidence. However, the Kapur Commission highlighted circumstantial evidence implicating Savarkar,” the Rajya Sabha MP wrote on X.

— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) August 15, 2025

He also called upon those who respect the constitution not to remain silent. “This is nothing short of a mockery of justice and secular values. It must be unequivocally condemned,” Brittas said.

The swift response from the CPM leader at a time when theses on nationalism and symbols of India’s freedom struggle are increasingly taking political colour.

Pinarayi Vijayan urged to protect the freedom

Earlier on August 15, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wished Independence Day and has discussed about the nature of freedom in India. He reminded that India got freedom through people rising above caste, religion and regional differences to fight against colonial rule.

Characterizing the country as a “treasure of diversity,” Vijayan cautioned that forces of reaction were trying to pervert nationalism and divide people. Vijayan described India’s democratic culture as drawing strength from humanity and love among people, adding that bringing better living conditions was the responsibility entrusted by the nation’s makers.

Vijayan also cautioned that while imperialist forces threatened from the outside, “internal threats” to unity were emerging from within. He urged the people to learn from history in order to create a “new tomorrow” a tomorrow where equality and harmony would remain the cornerstone of India’s future.

