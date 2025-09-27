LIVE TV
Home > India > CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to take all precautionary measures, evacuate people from vulnerable localities, and ensure smooth relief operations. He directed officials to implement traffic diversions promptly but in a manner that does not inconvenience commuters.

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 27, 2025 19:51:07 IST

With the Musi River in spate following incessant rains and the release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to take all precautionary measures, evacuate people from vulnerable localities, and ensure smooth relief operations.

The Chief Minister personally reviewed the situation after floodwaters entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) premises at midnight, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Mr. Reddy remained in constant touch with officials over phone calls and instructed them to evacuate the commuters safely. He also ordered the diversion of buses headed to MGBS through alternative routes until the floodwater recedes.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to set up relief camps to provide shelter and rehabilitation measures for affected families from low-lying areas. Evacuated people would be provided with all necessary facilities at the camps, he said.

Mr. Reddy also expressed concern over the inconvenience caused to passengers during the Dasara and Bathukamma festive season. He directed TGSRTC to make alternative arrangements so that stranded passengers could reach their destinations without disruption.

Following forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) of another spell of heavy rain in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister placed all departments on high alert. He instructed the Police, Traffic, GHMC, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), and the Electricity Department to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

In particular, Mr. Reddy emphasized the need to display caution boards at all water stagnation points and at dangerous stretches along the Musi. He directed officials to implement traffic diversions promptly but in a manner that does not inconvenience commuters.

“The priority is to ensure public safety while maintaining essential services. All departments must work in close coordination to handle emergencies in rain-affected areas,” Mr. Reddy said in his review.

As the Musi continues to swell, authorities remain on high alert, stepping up evacuation, rescue, and rehabilitation measures to minimize risks for citizens across Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells

