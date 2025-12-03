LIVE TV
Congress Posts AI Video Showing PM Modi As 'Chaiwala', Sparks Outrage, BJP Calls Post 'Shameful', 'Naamdar Can't Stand Kamdar PM'

Congress Posts AI Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Outrage, BJP Calls Post ‘Shameful’, ‘Naamdar Can’t Stand Kamdar PM’

A political storm erupted after Congress leader Ragini Nayak shared an AI-generated video portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “chaiwala.” The BJP slammed the post as an insult to the PM’s humble background, accusing Congress of repeatedly mocking his origins.

Congress’ Ragini Nayak sparks controversy with AI video of PM Modi as “chaiwala”; BJP calls it shameful and an insult to his background. Photo: X.
Congress’ Ragini Nayak sparks controversy with AI video of PM Modi as “chaiwala”; BJP calls it shameful and an insult to his background. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 3, 2025 12:06:44 IST

Congress Posts AI Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Outrage, BJP Calls Post ‘Shameful’, ‘Naamdar Can’t Stand Kamdar PM’

Congress leader Ragini Nayak has triggered a fresh political row after sharing an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X showing him as a “chaiwala” – a tea seller. The clip, now widely circulated on social media, shows the Prime Minister carrying a tea kettle and glasses against a backdrop resembling a global event setting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply condemned the post, calling it “shameful.”

BJP Slams Congress: “Naamdar Cannot Stand a Kamdar”

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the party of habitually mocking the Prime Minister’s humble origins.

“After Renuka Choudhary insults Parliament & Sena, now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi’s chaiwala background. Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from OBC community who has come from a poor background,” Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Congress Attacking PM Modi’s Background

PM Modi has often spoken about his childhood, saying his father ran a tea stall at the Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat, where he helped as a young boy.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where Modi led the BJP to a landslide victory, Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar had similarly mocked his background, remarking that Modi would never reach the country’s top post. Modi is now serving his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

The BJP claims Nayak’s recent remark is similar to Aiyar’s decade-old jibe.

“Depraved Mindset”: CR Kesavan Slams Congress

Senior BJP leader CR Kesavan also criticised Nayak’s post, stating it reflects the mindset of the Congress leadership.

“This disgusting tweet by the Congress is a grievous insult to the 140 crore hardworking meritorious Indians and it is a direct attack… on the OBC community.”

Kesavan further alleged that the Congress dislikes Modi because he rose to power through hard work rather than privilege.

“The Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi hate the fact that people continue to bless and choose PM Narendra Modi ji… as opposed to the arrogant and entitled Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party is a habitual offender when it comes to abusing PM Modi and even his late mother. The people of India will teach the degenerate Congress a punitive lesson.”

Controversy Over Dog in Parliament Complex During Winter Session

This latest dispute follows another incident the previous day, when the BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury over their comments surrounding a row about a dog being brought into the Parliament complex.

Chowdhury sparked criticism after MPs objected to her bringing a rescued stray dog in her car. Responding to the objections, she said:

“Those sitting inside bite, dogs don’t.”

Later, during an informal interaction with reporters on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi remarked that pets are not allowed outside but “inside,” gesturing toward the Parliament building.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Bypolls 2025 Results: BJP Wins 7 Of 12 Wards, AAP And Congress Share Remaining Seats, Here’s The Full List Of Winners

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 12:06 PM IST
Tags: ai, ai video, bjp, congress, Parliament Winter Session 2025, Ragini Nayak, rahul gandhi, shehzad poonawala

Congress Posts AI Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Outrage, BJP Calls Post ‘Shameful’, ‘Naamdar Can’t Stand Kamdar PM’

