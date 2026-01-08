Cross-Border Mystery: How Did A Red Balloon With ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Message Reach Jammu? Authorities Suspect It Originated From..

People in Khanpur village, Ramgarh tehsil, District Samba, spotted a red balloon with “Pakistan Zindabad” written in Urdu floating in an agricultural field.

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Balloon Found in Jammu’s Samba

They didn’t waste time; they called the police right away. Given the writing and where they found it, authorities think the balloon floated in from Pakistan.

Right now, the Ramgarh Police Station has the balloon, and they’re looking into it. Officials are asking people to keep their eyes open and let the police know if anything like this pops up again.

Nobody got hurt, and nothing was damaged. The investigation’s still moving forward.

Jammu and Kashmir: Balloon With Pro-Pakistan Slogan Seized

This isn’t the only odd incident lately. Earlier this month, security forces found a suspicious packet near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, after spotting drone activity in the Khari sector.

Security teams grabbed the packet and launched a thorough search. They’d seen what looked like a drone flying along the LoC, so the Indian Army, Special Operations Group, and local police teamed up for a joint operation. They think the drone dropped the packet.

Authorities haven’t officially said what’s inside yet; they’re still checking it out. But sources reported that the packet held IED ammunition and drugs.

An Indian Army official confirmed to Times Now that they found a suspicious packet near the LoC and that the search is still on. They’re waiting to share more until they know exactly what they’re dealing with.

ALSO READ: Coal Smuggling Probe: ED Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Forcibly Removed Key Evidence’ During Raid At I-PAC Director’s Residence