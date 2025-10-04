Cough Syrup Killing: Two More Children Fall Unconscious, Kaysons Pharma Drugs Suspended

Two more children in Sikar, Rajasthan, fell unconscious after consuming cough syrup prescribed by a local doctor. Doctors admitted both to the ICU at Jaipur’s JK Lone Hospital in critical condition. Families reported that the children developed cough and cold on September 16 and received treatment at Hatheeda Primary Health Centre.

The prescribed syrup contained Dextromethorphan. Shortly after consumption, both children lost consciousness. Authorities confirmed that so far, three children have died in Rajasthan due to suspected cough syrup toxicity. Meanwhile, two others remain under intensive care. Madhya Pradesh reported nine child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrup.

Rajasthan Halts Kaysons Pharma Drugs

The Rajasthan government suspended the distribution of all 19 medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma amid growing quality concerns. Officials revealed that since 2012, over 10,000 samples from Kaysons Pharma underwent testing, and 42 failed to meet safety standards.

Authorities took action after reports of contaminated cough syrup caused child fatalities. The state government also suspended State Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma for allegedly influencing pharmaceutical quality decisions. Officials confirmed that all cough syrups containing Dextromethorphan have been temporarily removed from distribution across Rajasthan to prevent further harm to children and protect public health.

State Government Orders Investigation

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ordered a high-level probe into the cough syrup deaths. Officials will investigate suspected adulteration and take swift action against those responsible. The Medical and Health Department formed an expert committee to examine affected products and assess their safety.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh directed authorities to implement all necessary measures to ensure accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Officials said the state government will monitor the distribution of all high-risk drugs.

Authorities stressed that public safety remains a priority, and they will take strict action against manufacturers violating quality standards or endangering children.

Union Advisory and Safety Measures

The Union Government had issued a 2021 advisory against administering Dextromethorphan-containing cough syrups to children under four years. The state government reiterated this warning. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) clarified that such syrups should only be given to children above five years and never to those under two. Officials announced that all drugs posing risks to children or pregnant women must carry clear warning labels.

Authorities aim to strengthen consumer safety and prevent further fatalities. Regulatory bodies are reviewing pharmaceutical standards, testing procedures, and labeling norms across India to ensure compliance and protect public health.

Tamil Nadu Takes Action Against Coldrif Syrup

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department halted production of Coldrif cough syrup after laboratory tests detected Diethylene Glycol contamination. Deputy Director S Gurubharathi confirmed that authorities issued a show-cause notice to the manufacturer. Officials initiated steps to cancel the company’s manufacturing license pending inquiry.

The move follows child deaths in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh linked to contaminated syrups. Authorities warned manufacturers nationwide to comply with safety standards, strengthen quality testing, and label products properly. Officials continue to monitor all pharmaceutical production closely to prevent further tragedies and protect children from harmful or adulterated medications.