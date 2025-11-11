LIVE TV
Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals i20 Car Parked For 3 Hours Before Explosion Near Red Fort

Delhi Police reviewed CCTV footage showing that the white Hyundai i20 involved in the Red Fort Metro Station blast was parked near the site for nearly three hours before the explosion. The car, registered in Gurugram under Mohammad Salman’s name, had changed hands several times before being traced to Tariq from Pulwama.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 11, 2025 03:15:23 IST

As the investigation on the horrific Delhi blast near Red fort continues, it is to be known that the Delhi Police have accessed CCTV footage that shows the white Hyundai i20 involved in the Red Fort Metro Station blast was parked near the metro station for almost three hours before the explosion.

According to police sources, the footage recorded the car between 3:19 pm and 6:48 pm on Sunday. Investigators are reviewing the video to identify the person who parked the vehicle, track its movement towards the traffic signal, and question nearby parking attendants as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators Trace Car’s Movement and Ownership

Police sources confirmed that the Hyundai i20, registered under Gurugram number HR26 and owned by Mohammad Salman, had changed ownership multiple times before it reached Delhi.

The vehicle was reportedly sold to a resident of Shambhura village in Pulwama, identified as Tariq. Delhi Police have coordinated with Jammu and Kashmir Police, and a team has been sent to Srinagar to verify the Pulwama link. Salman, the first registered owner, told police that he sold the car to a buyer in Okhla last year.

Pulwama Connection Under Probe

Investigators have traced the trail of the i20 from Delhi’s Okhla area to Pulwama, where Tariq allegedly bought the vehicle. Police are now working to determine how the car returned to Delhi before the blast. The Gurugram Police have detained Mohammad Salman for questioning, while central agencies assist in verifying the ownership chain.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are examining evidence to confirm if explosives were used in the vehicle.

The explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Sunday evening killed at least eight people and injured several others. The blast triggered a fire that damaged nearby vehicles and caused panic in the area. Security has been strengthened across Delhi and neighbouring states as agencies continue the probe.

Officials said the recovered CCTV footage may help identify the suspects behind the blast and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the explosion.

Must Read: Delhi Blast Horror: Eye Witness Shares, 'Saw A Delivery Guy Burning Alive'

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 3:15 AM IST
Tags: delhi blast i20 Car Red Fort blast

