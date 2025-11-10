Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country

In the latest development in the horrific Delhi blast case, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday evening issued a high alert across major installations in India, including airports, the Delhi Metro, heritage sites, and government buildings.

In the wake of the explosion in a vehicle near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly… — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 10, 2025

The decision followed a powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least eight people and injured several others. Security forces across Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh have intensified checks, and all sensitive locations remain under tight surveillance to prevent further incidents.

The explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station around 6:55 pm. The impact triggered a fire that spread to multiple parked vehicles, causing chaos in the area. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and fire tenders worked to control the blaze.

The injured were immediately taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud blast, followed by smoke and flames rising rapidly from parked cars near the busy road.

Investigation and Security Response

The Delhi Fire Department confirmed receiving a distress call about the car explosion, reporting “blast-like sounds” from the site. The blast also damaged nearby vehicles. Senior officers from the Delhi Police, along with teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts, arrived soon after the explosion.

Authorities have sealed the area and are conducting evidence collection and witness statements. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, and no terror link has been verified at this stage.

Following the Delhi blast, the CISF coordinated with local police units to enhance security nationwide. High alert measures have been implemented across key cities, including Mumbai and Lucknow. Security at airports, metro networks, and government offices has been tightened, with increased patrols and vehicle checks. Heritage sites and crowded markets have also come under special watch. Officials confirmed that all CISF-controlled establishments are under strict monitoring as the investigation continues.

