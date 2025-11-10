LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country

Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) issued a nationwide high alert on Monday evening after a powerful car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station killed eight people and injured several others. Security has been heightened across airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites, and key government buildings.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 22:20:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country

In the latest development in the horrific Delhi blast case, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday evening issued a high alert across major installations in India, including airports, the Delhi Metro, heritage sites, and government buildings.

The decision followed a powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least eight people and injured several others. Security forces across Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh have intensified checks, and all sensitive locations remain under tight surveillance to prevent further incidents.

The explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station around 6:55 pm. The impact triggered a fire that spread to multiple parked vehicles, causing chaos in the area. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and fire tenders worked to control the blaze.

The injured were immediately taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud blast, followed by smoke and flames rising rapidly from parked cars near the busy road.

Investigation and Security Response

The Delhi Fire Department confirmed receiving a distress call about the car explosion, reporting “blast-like sounds” from the site. The blast also damaged nearby vehicles. Senior officers from the Delhi Police, along with teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts, arrived soon after the explosion.

Authorities have sealed the area and are conducting evidence collection and witness statements. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, and no terror link has been verified at this stage.

Following the Delhi blast, the CISF coordinated with local police units to enhance security nationwide. High alert measures have been implemented across key cities, including Mumbai and Lucknow. Security at airports, metro networks, and government offices has been tightened, with increased patrols and vehicle checks. Heritage sites and crowded markets have also come under special watch. Officials confirmed that all CISF-controlled establishments are under strict monitoring as the investigation continues.

Must Read: Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CISFdelhi blastDelhi Red Fort Blast

RELATED News

Delhi Blast: PM Modi Issues First Statement, Says ‘Condolences To Those Who Have…’

Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Red Fort Blast Triggers High Alert Across Delhi, Traffic And Metro Services Affected

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Delhi Blast: Slow-Moving Car Stopped At Red Light Before Explosion – What Delhi Police Said On Red Fort Blast

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

Delhi Explosion Near Red Fort Unlikely to Affect Bihar Election Tomorrow

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh And Kolkata Into High Alert

Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

Delhi On High Alert: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Car Near Red Fort

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country
Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country
Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country
Delhi Blast: CISF Issues High Alert, Security Tightened At Airports, Government Buildings, Key Locations Across Country

QUICK LINKS