Delhi Gang Used Fake Death Certificates To Scam US, UK Flyers Over Flight Refunds

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully dismantled a major airline refund scam that targeted foreign nationals mainly from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The perpetrator of the fraud, AVS Holidays, was promoted as a travel agency based in Kirti Nagar, Delhi; however, their operations were really organized cyber fraud ring.

The racket was uncovered during a raid conducted on June 24, which led to the arrest of the key accused, Akshay Sharma. Several digital devices, forged medical and death certificates, and other counterfeit documents were seized by the police.

How the Cyber Fraud Was Carried Out

According to the Delhi Police, the fraudsters made strategic use of digital marketing techniques, particularly search engine optimisation (SEO), social media promotions, and online advertising, to trick unsuspecting customers searching for flight booking or cancellation services.

“These advertisements were crafted to rank above legitimate services in search results,” the Delhi Police stated in their official press release, as cited by ANI.

Once victims clicked on these deceptive ads, they were lured into sharing sensitive financial information such as card numbers and CVV codes under the pretext of ticket booking assistance. The syndicate would then book flight tickets in the victim’s name but cancel them without their knowledge.

To secure full refunds from airlines, the fraudsters impersonated customers and submitted forged documents, including fake death and medical certificates, claiming emergencies or personal loss.

Victims Were Partially Refunded or Not at All

In most cases, the money received from the airline refunds was either partially returned to the victims after deducting fictitious cancellation charges or not returned at all. This elaborate system allowed the gang to accumulate large sums while leaving customers unaware of the fraud.

A preliminary forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices revealed hundreds of such forged documents used in different refund claims submitted across various airlines.

Accused Admits Running Fraudulent Call Centers

During questioning, prime accused Akshay Sharma confessed to running multiple fake call centres in the name of a travel agency for several years. His operations primarily targeted international flyers, posing as an authorized booking service provider for airline ticket assistance.

“He admitted to orchestrating a scheme that targeted foreigners by manipulating airline refund systems using forged documents and impersonation,” a police official noted.

Sharma also explained how his team created a systematic structure involving document forgery, impersonation, digital marketing, and online communication, all aimed at cheating passengers and profiting from airline loopholes.

FIR Registered, More Arrests Likely

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under multiple sections of the IT Act at the Special Cell police station. Authorities are now working to trace other accomplices in the fraud ring, identify bank accounts and digital wallets used for transferring illicit funds, and map the full extent of the scam’s reach, which is believed to be international.

A senior police officer following the investigation commented, “The level of digital sophistication the accused had will show how cyber fraud in India is developing, This case will serve as both a warning to consumers and businesses.”

Impact and Security Advisory

For people traveling internationally, especially, the Delhi Police have warned citizens to be more careful when searching on the internet for travel services. This was not only to suggest that they use the official website to book their tickets and not to trust unknown advertisements or contact numbers.

This case coincidentally reflects the ongoing artifice of modern-day cybercrime where criminals rely on their knowledge of modern tools to commit their crimes, which also incorporate SEO, digital marketing and social engineering. Given the global nature of the victims, it will likely have an international dimension before investigation is completed and legal action can begin.

The bust of the AVS Holidays scam once again puts focus on the importance of digital vigilance, both for authorities and the public.

