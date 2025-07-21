LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi-Kolkata Flight Aborts Take-Off As Pilot Applies Brakes At 155 kmph; Rescheduled For Later Departure

Air India’s Delhi-Kolkata flight AI2403 aborted take-off at 155 kmph after detecting a technical issue, just weeks after the deadly AI171 crash. All passengers are safe, flight rescheduled. On the same day, Air India flight AI2744 from Kochi skidded off the runway at Mumbai airport during heavy rain. No injuries reported. Investigations are ongoing.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 21:04:22 IST

Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata aborted its take-off roll after the pilot applied brakes at a speed of 155 kmph, NDTV reported. The crew noticed a technical problem during the take-off roll which resulted in an immediate stop. 

The incident comes only weeks after the crash of Air India flight AI171, which resulted in 260 fatalities, 241 of which were passengers and 19 were people on the ground. The investigation thus far has pointed towards the crash being due to a potential interruption to the fuel being supplied to the engine.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Air India said: “Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 was delayed this evening due to a technical defect identified during the take-off roll. In accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, the cockpit crew decided to reject the take-off, all passengers disembarked and our colleagues on-ground in Delhi are providing assistance to them.”

On same day, there was another incident involving another Air India flight. Flight AI2744, a flight from Kochi, from the runway in the rain at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The airline confirmed the ‘runway excursion’ during a heavy rain when the plane was on final approach to landing.

No injuries have been reported in either case at this time. Both incidents add another level of safety concern to the ascension of air traveller concerns following the tragic AI171 incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

air india flight, Delhi Kolkata flight, Technical issue

