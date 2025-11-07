LIVE TV
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Haryana Polls Says 'Mentally Bankrupt… His Hydrogen Bomb Has Diffused'

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana voter fraud claims, calling them false narratives. Gandhi, in his ‘H Files’ briefing, alleged 25 lakh fake votes and urged youth to protect democracy.

Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana voter fraud claims (Pc: ANI)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 7, 2025 15:52:00 IST

Union Minister Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Claims “False Narratives”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday sharply attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claims of large-scale voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Calling Gandhi’s allegations “false narratives,” Pradhan went further to describe him as “mentally bankrupt.”

In an interview with ANI, the Minister accused the Leader of Opposition of deliberately spreading misinformation. “He claimed to have dropped a ‘Hydrogen bomb’ three days ago. That diffused… The person who is a liar himself and presents false facts is running a new startup, and its main job is to set false narratives and spread lies,” Pradhan said.

“Mentally Bankrupt, Born With a Golden Spoon”

In a sharp personal attack, Pradhan said Rahul Gandhi was “born with a golden spoon” and is now on the path to “bankruptcy.” The Union Minister added, “Rahul Gandhi is mentally bankrupt. Such a person does not realise what he is saying. He takes time from the Election Commission but does not show up and does not present any facts. He only does drama. He makes allegations and runs away. This has become his political character, and it does not suit a Leader of Opposition.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations of ‘Large-Scale Voter Fraud’

During a press conference on Wednesday titled ‘H Files’, Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of issuing a voter list for the Haryana Assembly polls that allegedly included around 25 lakh fake entries. He argued that such irregularities “undermine democracy” and cast doubt on the integrity of India’s electoral system. “Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy,” Gandhi stated, further alleging that a deliberate plan was orchestrated to turn an anticipated Congress victory in Haryana into a defeat.

Call to Youth: ‘Protect Democracy Through Truth and Non-Violence’

Addressing India’s youth, Gandhi urged Gen Z to play an active role in defending the country’s democratic foundations. “I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it’s important that you listen and you watch,” he said.

He also emphasized that the youth possess the power to “restore democracy through truth and non-violence.”

Political War of Words Intensifies

The exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Dharmendra Pradhan adds another chapter to the ongoing political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress. While Gandhi continues to challenge the Election Commission and raise concerns about voter integrity, the BJP has dismissed his claims as baseless and politically motivated.

All Inputs From ANI

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 3:51 PM IST
