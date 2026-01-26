Donald Trump And Xi Jinping Extend Republic Day Greetings, POTUS Hails ‘Historic Bond,’ Chinese President Calls For ‘Dragon And Elephant’ Unity

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on Monday with grand parades, and a show of military strength it has also reminded about the great ties India has around the world. The day brought greetings from significant world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

As per reports, Xi Jinping sent a message to President Droupadi Murmu, in which he called India and China “good neighbours, friends, and partners.” He added that he hoped both countries would continue to work together and strengthen understanding. Xi used a striking image to describe the relationship.

‘Dragon and elephant dancing together’: Xi’s message to India

He called India and China the “dragon and the elephant dancing together.” He said the progress in relations over the past year was important for peace and prosperity in the world, and hoped both countries would continue to cooperate and address each other’s concerns.

According to reports, Donald Trump also sent his greetings through the US Embassy in India. He said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.”

US Ambassador Sergio Gor attends Republic Day parade for the first time

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared his excitement about attending the parade for the first time. He wrote on X, “Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership.”

Earlier this month, on January 14, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, to review the positive momentum in bilateral relations. Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said both sides discussed ways to further advance ties through enhanced people-to-people exchanges and by addressing concerns on sensitive issues, as per reports.

Republic Day marks India’s journey as a sovereign democracy

Republic Day is the day India adopted its Constitution. While Independence Day in 1947 ended British rule, it was the Constitution that made India a true sovereign and a democratic republic.

This year, the celebrations highlighted national pride and global friendship. Messages from Xi Jinping and Donald Trump showed respect, cooperation, and the strong bonds India shares.

