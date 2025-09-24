e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application

India has launched e-passports officially, which is a big improvement in the travel document system of the nation. Introduced as a pilot on April 1, 2024, by the Ministry of External Affairs, e-passports have now begun to come in gradually at certain Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in the country. The government has made it official that the nationwide expansion under PSP 2.0 will start from June 2025, making e-passports available to citizens across the nation.

An e-passport is a sophisticated variant of the classic passport, integrating physical and digital protection aspects. It has a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna in the cover, which safely hold biometric data and personal information like fingerprints, facial scans, and iris scans.

E-passports differ from normal passports in that they:

Strengthen security and avoid fraud or replication

Facilitate faster verification upon global travel

Adhere to ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) standards for worldwide application

One of the identifying features of the Indian e-passport is a gold-colored small emblem located below the title on the front cover, making it distinguishable from regular passports.

Do you know the advantages of e-Passports?

Increased security against forgery and counterfeiting

Improved efficiency at immigration points

Secure personal and biometric information storage

Adherence to global standards for travel

Who all are Eligible for an e-Passport?

All Indian nationals are eligible to apply for an e-passport. The conditions of eligibility are the same as for regular passports. The required documents include:

Proof of date of birth, address, and identity

Biometric data (taken in person at a PSK or POPSK)

How will you get an e-Passport?

Getting an e-passport is easy:

Go to the official Passport Seva website

Create a new account or log in

Submit the application form for an e-passport

Choose the nearest PSK or POPSK

Pay the relevant fee online

Make and take your appointment for biometric capture

At first, e-passports were being issued in selected centers such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Goa, Jammu, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Ranchi, and Delhi. Following the countrywide launch of PSP 2.0 in June 2025, additional centers will slowly begin to accept applications.

The introduction of e-passports is an important step towards making India’s passport system more modern, faster, safer, and internationally compliant for its citizens.

