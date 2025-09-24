LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application

e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application

India has launched e-passports, featuring biometric security and RFID chips for safer, faster travel. Citizens can apply online through Passport Seva, with nationwide rollout starting June 2025. Check eligibility, application process, and benefits here.

Apply for your new e-passport with advanced biometric security (Photo: Canva)
Apply for your new e-passport with advanced biometric security (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 24, 2025 11:50:45 IST

India has launched e-passports officially, which is a big improvement in the travel document system of the nation. Introduced as a pilot on April 1, 2024, by the Ministry of External Affairs, e-passports have now begun to come in gradually at certain Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in the country. The government has made it official that the nationwide expansion under PSP 2.0 will start from June 2025, making e-passports available to citizens across the nation.

An e-passport is a sophisticated variant of the classic passport, integrating physical and digital protection aspects. It has a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna in the cover, which safely hold biometric data and personal information like fingerprints, facial scans, and iris scans.

E-passports differ from normal passports in that they:
Strengthen security and avoid fraud or replication

Facilitate faster verification upon global travel

Adhere to ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) standards for worldwide application

One of the identifying features of the Indian e-passport is a gold-colored small emblem located below the title on the front cover, making it distinguishable from regular passports.

Do you know the advantages of e-Passports?

Increased security against forgery and counterfeiting

Improved efficiency at immigration points

Secure personal and biometric information storage

Adherence to global standards for travel

Who all are Eligible for an e-Passport?

All Indian nationals are eligible to apply for an e-passport. The conditions of eligibility are the same as for regular passports. The required documents include:

Proof of date of birth, address, and identity

Biometric data (taken in person at a PSK or POPSK)

How will you get an e-Passport?

Getting an e-passport is easy:

Go to the official Passport Seva website

Create a new account or log in

Submit the application form for an e-passport

Choose the nearest PSK or POPSK

Pay the relevant fee online

Make and take your appointment for biometric capture

At first, e-passports were being issued in selected centers such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Goa, Jammu, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Ranchi, and Delhi. Following the countrywide launch of PSP 2.0 in June 2025, additional centers will slowly begin to accept applications.

The introduction of e-passports is an important step towards making India’s passport system more modern, faster, safer, and internationally compliant for its citizens.

ALSO READ: Beef Transport Sparks Fury: Mob Burns Truck In Karnataka, Six Held

Tags: e- passporte-Passport India

RELATED News

Testimony of child victim credible, DNA evidence corroborates sexual assault allegations: Delhi HC
TN: Navaratri festival begins at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli
Security Forces in Manipur arrest active cadre of KCP in Imphal
Mouth Sealed, Stone Stuffed Inside: 15-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned In Rajasthan
Beef Transport Sparks Fury: Mob Burns Truck In Karnataka, Six Held

LATEST NEWS

ICAI CA January 2026: Check Last Date for Registration | Steps to Apply Online
UN Escalator Malfunction At Donald Trump & Melania Trump’s Arrival: Who Stopped It? Shocking Details Revealed
Varun Dhawan Reacts: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Off Against Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara – Darr Nahi Lagta?’
TAS facility to further enhance India-Morocco defence, defence industrial cooperation: Indian envoy to Morocco
Jimmy Kimmel gets standing ovation on return with emotional monologue
How to Use WhatsApp’s New In-App Translation Feature On Android and iPhone For Multilingual Chats
My Legal Pal Empowers Startups with Expert Legal Solutions in AI, Tech, IP, and Data Compliance
Rolls-Royce Stranded On Waterlogged Kolkata Road, Left Abandoned, Netizens Cheer: ‘Lord Alto Zindabad!’
"Lucky to have you as our son": Sachin Tendulkar wishes son Arjun on his birthday
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT Check Updated Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process & More
e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application
e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application
e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application
e-Passport In India: Everything You Need To Know About Eligibility And Application

QUICK LINKS