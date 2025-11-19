LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
Home > India > End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on November 20 after the NDA’s sweeping victory in the 2025 assembly elections. He was unanimously elected as the JD(U) legislative party leader, with the ceremony to be held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. As he is set to begin his 10th term, Bihar is sharply debating whether this win marks the end of the Nitish era or a stunning political comeback.

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM again as NDA wins big, sparking debate on whether this is his era’s end or a major political comeback. Photo: ANI.
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM again as NDA wins big, sparking debate on whether this is his era’s end or a major political comeback. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Aditi Gautam
Last updated: November 19, 2025 18:14:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday (November 20), days after the BJP–JD(U)-led NDA swept the state assembly elections. He was elected as the legislative party leader today, on November 19, during a meeting with the newly elected MLAs at the CM’s house. Samrat Choudhary was elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Legislature Party leader.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, scheduled to attend.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to recommend the dissolution of the existing legislative assembly.

Will the 2025 Bihar Election Victory Mark the End of the Nitish Kumar Era?

Nitish Kumar will be serving his 10th term as Bihar CM from 2005. However, the question that is looming large today is whether his era of dominance is finally nearing its end.

Over recent years, Nitish’s political capital appeared to decline sharply. His approval as the preferred Chief Minister dropped from 37% in 2020 to 16–25% in recent C-Voter and VoteVibe surveys. His party’s assembly strength slid from 115 seats in 2010 to just 43 seats in 2020, accompanied by a fall in JD(U)’s vote share from 22.6% to 15.7%. 

Also Read: Prashant Kishor Issues Fresh Challenge To Nitish Kumar, Says ‘Will Quit If…’

Concerns over his health sharpened scrutiny. His occasional incoherent public interactions prompted Opposition parties to question whether he remained fit to lead. While many voters still trusted the BJP’s organisational strength under Narendra Modi as a stabilising force, Nitish appeared increasingly dependent on Modi’s popularity to remain electorally relevant.

This election also marks a shift for Nitish Kumar’s future. The BJP has emerged stronger than ever, raising the possibility that it may no longer feel compelled to play second fiddle. With 89 seats, the BJP now surpasses JD(U) (85). Its allies, LJP (RV)’s 19 seats, HAM’s 5 seats, and RLM’s 4 seats, push the NDA tally to 117, just short of the majority mark. Independent candidates could help plug the remaining gap.

All of this fuels one question: Is Bihar finally witnessing the slow fade-out of the Nitish Kumar era?

Or Is the 2025 Bihar Mandate a Mega Comeback for Nitish Kumar?

The 2025 Bihar election results tell a second, equally compelling story:.Nitish Kumar has staged one of the most unexpected comebacks in recent Bihar politics.

From 43 seats in the previous election to 85 seats now, JD(U)’s resurgence surprised both allies and critics. 

For nearly two decades, Nitish Kumar has cultivated an image of a “governance-first” leader. Despite recurring accusations of political opportunism, a sizeable section of voters continues to associate him with administrative continuity, social harmony, and caste stability.

Even amid anti-incumbency, doubts about his age, and concerns about leadership fatigue, voters still prioritised him. His governance model, long visibility, and administrative experience still hold significant resonance among Bihar’s electorate.

Also Read: Its Tally Doubled, JDU Sway Set To Increase In Nitish Kumar’s Govt, LJP-RV May Have To Suffice With 3 Ministerial Berths

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar CMBihar Election 2025biharelectionnewshome-hero-pos-1india newsNitish Kumar

RELATED News

How Nitish Kumar Managed To Retain The CM Post For The 10th Time Now? Set To Take Oath Tomorrow At THIS Time

Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi’s Feet At Sathya Sai Baba Centenary, Shares Strong Message On Caste And Religion

Rohini Acharya Slams Bihar Journalist For Saying ‘Married Daughters’ Shouldn’t Stay At Parents Home In Viral Video

Chirag Paswan’s LJP Denied Deputy CM Post? Bihar Cabinet Suspense Intensifies As BJP Elects Samrat Choudhary As Legislative Party Leader

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

LATEST NEWS

Third Suicide In A Week: Bengal BLO Dies By Suicide Amid SIR Heat; Mamata Banerjee Slams “Unbearable Pressure”

Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

Odisha Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Toy Hidden In Chips Packet

Viral Video: Haryana Pre-Wedding Turns Violent As Dancer Brutally Beaten After Objecting To Guest’s Advances

Pakistan Leader Makes Big Admission Days After Delhi Blast, Says ‘We Hit India From Red Fort To Kashmir’

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

‘Unpredictable’: First-Ever Human Case of H5N5 Bird Flu Detected in US: Washington Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition

End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow
End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow
End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow
End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

QUICK LINKS