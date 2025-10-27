LIVE TV
Home > India > Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

A 19-year-old DAV College student, Rahul Bharti, from Faridabad, died by suicide after being blackmailed with AI-generated obscene photos and videos of him and his sisters. The police have filed a cybercrime case and are investigating the suspects involved in the deepfake extortion.

Rahul Bharti, a second-year DAV College student, had been distressed over the past 15 days (PHOTO: X)
Rahul Bharti, a second-year DAV College student, had been distressed over the past 15 days (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 27, 2025 14:44:02 IST

Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

A 19-year-old man took his own life following his purported blackmail by his three sisters (Artificial Intelligence) AI-produced obscene photographs and videos, which required lakhs of rupees in Haryana, Faridabad.

Faridabad Student Dies by Suicide

One second-year student of DAV College named Rahul Bharti had been suffering over the last two weeks after someone had hacked into his phone and used artificial intelligence to make nude pictures and videos of Rahul and his sisters, as his father Manoj Bharti had said. He had not been eating well, and tended to remain quiet in his room, he told himself,

It was found out that there was a chat between Rahul and a man called, Sahil who had sent the obscene pictures and wanted Rs. 20,000.

The WhatsApp chats revealed the numerous audio and video calls made within the two and ‘Sahil’ even sent him a location indicating aja mere paas (come to me).

During the last negotiation, Sahil allegedly threatened to send the photos and videos to social media in case he failed to pay the money. He also allegedly encouraged Rahul to kill himself and went as far as stating what some substances would cause him to kill himself.

In his suffering, Rahul took some tablets at around 7 pm on Saturday. His family took him to the hospital when his condition got worse and he died during treatment.

Faridabad Student Blackmailed with AI Nudes

Someone had forwarded obscene videos and pictures of my daughters to the cell phone of Rahul and was threatening to go viral. This distressed Rahul. Circumstantially, he took poison as a result of the mental torture. The father of the victim said that he was being harassed.

His family claims that another man by name Neeraj Bharti could be involved in the case- who had a conversation with the victim hours before he took his own life. His mother, Meena Devi, alleged that her sister-in-law was involved in the incidence – whom she had quarreled with half a year before. It was he and one of the girls who had hatched the plan, she said.

According to the complaint of the family, the police pressed a case against two individuals.

Rahul had taken poison and was taken to a private hospital to be treated where he passed away in the course of treatment. The case is under investigation following a complaint of his father. The cell phone under consideration is the mobile phone. Legal action will be taken accordingly depending on the results of the investigation, Investigating officer Sunil Kumar said.

According to the Old Police Station in-charge, Vishnu Kumar, the case is a grave example of cybercrime and wrong use of AI technology. 

ALSO READ: Delhi University Student Brutally Attacked With Acid By Stalker, Campus In Shock

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:44 PM IST
Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details
Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details
Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details
Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

