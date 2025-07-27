Home > India > Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

Pune Police arrested former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's son-in-law with seven others after busting a rave party, an official said, adding that a raid was conducted on a "drug party" and narcotics, hookah setups and liquor were seized. Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse, was among those arrested.

Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse's Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse's Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 27, 2025 20:56:17 IST

Pune Police arrested former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law with seven others after busting a rave party, an official said, adding that a raid was conducted on a “drug party” and narcotics, hookah setups and liquor were seized. 

Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of Eknath Khadse’s daughter Rohini Khadse, was among those arrested, police said.

Ex-Maha Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In A Drug Party Case

After the arrest of Khadse’s son-in-law, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his first comment, said that although it appears that a crime was committed, he will only be able to talk more about it after he receives a proper briefing.

The chief minister said, “Even I saw it only in the media. I’ve been attending programmes since morning, so I haven’t received an actual briefing on it yet. Based on what is being shown in the media, the police have busted a rave party, and some people have been found there. Drugs were reportedly found.”

“Once I receive a proper briefing, I will be able to comment on it. Prima facie, it appears that a crime has taken place at that location,” the CM further said.

Drugs, Weed, And Other Banned Substances Recovered

According to police officials, the raid was conducted by a team from the Crime Branch and the anti-narcotics units, with assistance from senior officers. The property, situated in a residential complex, was being used to host the party without obtaining the necessary permissions.

“Based on reliable intelligence, a raid was carried out around midnight. We have detained seven persons, including both men and women. We have also recovered drugs, weed, and other banned substances,” said a senior.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Killed in Bijapur, 290 Neutralised Last Year Itself

Tags: Devendra FadnavisEknath KhadsePranjal Khewalkar

RELATED News

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant
Bihar Gears Up For Polls With 91.69% Voter Form Submission, EC Confirms
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Killed in Bijapur, 290 Neutralised Last Year Itself
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India

LATEST NEWS

Aaron Rodgers Finds His True North: Inside the Quiet Love Story with Wife Brittani
Shree Refrigerations Ltd IPO: Can This SME Ride The Boom For ₹117 Cr Success?
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Luis Díaz Poised for 70 Million British Pounds Transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?
Historic All-Indian Showdown: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Head to Tiebreaks in 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
AR Rahman Shares Proud Dad Moment, Singer Celebrates His Daughter’s Graduation
Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?