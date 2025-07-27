Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

Pune Police arrested former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law with seven others after busting a rave party, an official said, adding that a raid was conducted on a “drug party” and narcotics, hookah setups and liquor were seized.

Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of Eknath Khadse’s daughter Rohini Khadse, was among those arrested, police said.

Ex-Maha Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In A Drug Party Case

After the arrest of Khadse’s son-in-law, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his first comment, said that although it appears that a crime was committed, he will only be able to talk more about it after he receives a proper briefing.

The chief minister said, “Even I saw it only in the media. I’ve been attending programmes since morning, so I haven’t received an actual briefing on it yet. Based on what is being shown in the media, the police have busted a rave party, and some people have been found there. Drugs were reportedly found.”

“Once I receive a proper briefing, I will be able to comment on it. Prima facie, it appears that a crime has taken place at that location,” the CM further said.

Drugs, Weed, And Other Banned Substances Recovered

According to police officials, the raid was conducted by a team from the Crime Branch and the anti-narcotics units, with assistance from senior officers. The property, situated in a residential complex, was being used to host the party without obtaining the necessary permissions.

“Based on reliable intelligence, a raid was carried out around midnight. We have detained seven persons, including both men and women. We have also recovered drugs, weed, and other banned substances,” said a senior.

(With ANI Inputs)

