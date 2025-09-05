From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch

Questions on secularism and communal harmony have started rising as a real estate advertisement sparks row.

A real estate project near Mumbai – Sukoon Empire shared their advertisement describing the township to be Halal Friendly and like minded religious family. In the video, a woman wearing hijab is promoting the townshift safe with prayer facilities and community gatherings.

On the same, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo shared the video online and described it as a “Nation within the Nation.” The issue triggered strong reactions on social media and political platforms, raising questions about community-based residential marketing.

🚨 SHOCKING! A Karjat-based housing project near Mumbai advertised a “Halal lifestyle township.” NHRC has taken COGNISANCE after concerns of religious segregation. pic.twitter.com/yG6vxkNRT3 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 4, 2025

Real Estate Project in Neral Under Scrutiny

The controversial project is located in Neral, around 100 km from Mumbai, and its advertisement has gone viral on social media platforms. The promotional video refers to the development as a “Halal Lifestyle Township” and promises residents authentic community living.

The township highlights facilities such as religious amenities, safe surroundings for children, and opportunities for families to connect with like-minded groups. Officials confirmed that the video quickly gained traction and drew widespread criticism. The project developers faced backlash for allegedly marketing the township based on religious identity. The matter has now drawn state and national attention.

Political Leaders Raise Strong Objections

Political leaders strongly objected to the advertisement and demanded government intervention. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde criticized the project and questioned the intent behind the video.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the advertisement and called for a state-level investigation into the project’s details. BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan went further, describing the promotional drive as part of a “Ghazwa-e-Hind” attempt. He declared that such projects have no place in Maharashtra and called it a challenge to the Constitution. Chavan demanded strict action against the developers responsible for the controversial campaign.

NHRC Seeks Report from Maharashtra Government

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took note of the complaints and condemned the advertisement, calling it communal and potentially divisive for society. Officials confirmed that the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the Maharashtra government regarding the township project.

The Commission emphasized that projects promoted on religious grounds raise concerns about equality and inclusivity. The notice followed growing protests and complaints from political parties and citizens.

The state government has been asked to review the project and take necessary action. The controversy continues to draw nationwide attention over its social and political implications.

Must Read: 24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime