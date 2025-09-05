LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan latest US news thailand news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch

From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch

A real estate project in Neral, near Mumbai, has sparked political outrage after its promotional video described it as a “Halal Lifestyle Township.” The ad, featuring a woman in a hijab, highlighted prayer spaces and community living for like-minded families. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo shared the video, calling it a “Nation within the Nation,” while Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde and BJP’s Ajit Chavan demanded action against the developers.

From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 5, 2025 02:00:06 IST

Questions on secularism and communal harmony have started rising as a real estate advertisement sparks row. 

A real estate project near Mumbai – Sukoon Empire shared their advertisement describing the township to be Halal Friendly and like minded religious family. In the video, a woman wearing hijab is promoting the townshift safe with prayer facilities and community gatherings.

On the same, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo shared the video online and described it as a “Nation within the Nation.” The issue triggered strong reactions on social media and political platforms, raising questions about community-based residential marketing.

Real Estate Project in Neral Under Scrutiny

The controversial project is located in Neral, around 100 km from Mumbai, and its advertisement has gone viral on social media platforms. The promotional video refers to the development as a “Halal Lifestyle Township” and promises residents authentic community living.

The township highlights facilities such as religious amenities, safe surroundings for children, and opportunities for families to connect with like-minded groups. Officials confirmed that the video quickly gained traction and drew widespread criticism. The project developers faced backlash for allegedly marketing the township based on religious identity. The matter has now drawn state and national attention.

Political Leaders Raise Strong Objections

Political leaders strongly objected to the advertisement and demanded government intervention. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde criticized the project and questioned the intent behind the video.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the advertisement and called for a state-level investigation into the project’s details. BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan went further, describing the promotional drive as part of a “Ghazwa-e-Hind” attempt. He declared that such projects have no place in Maharashtra and called it a challenge to the Constitution. Chavan demanded strict action against the developers responsible for the controversial campaign.

NHRC Seeks Report from Maharashtra Government

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took note of the complaints and condemned the advertisement, calling it communal and potentially divisive for society. Officials confirmed that the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the Maharashtra government regarding the township project.

The Commission emphasized that projects promoted on religious grounds raise concerns about equality and inclusivity. The notice followed growing protests and complaints from political parties and citizens.

The state government has been asked to review the project and take necessary action. The controversy continues to draw nationwide attention over its social and political implications.

Must Read: 24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime

RELATED News

Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
No Warning, No Rescue: Srinagar’s Taigan Submerged In Floodwaters
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Fifth Shodhotsav 2025 Opens At Ambedkar University With Call To Make India A Knowledge Leader

LATEST NEWS

Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Vivek Agnihotri Most Controversial Movies: From Bengal Files To Kashmir Files
The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?
Meet Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting, Was Honoured By Armed Forces, Not From US, China, Russia, India
Thailand to Elect New PM Amid Political Chaos – How Will the Vote Unfold in Parliament?
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride
US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe Final match live telecast Online
Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement
From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch
From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch
From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch
From Families Of Same Religion To Halal Friendly Environment! Mumbai Township Advertisement Stirs Communal Row, Watch

QUICK LINKS