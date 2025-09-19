Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations
Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations

Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 19, 2025 04:52:07 IST

Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 19 (ANI): Durga Puja, once regarded as the greatest festival of the Hindu Bengali community, has now become a universal celebration across Tripura. However, the largest and most vibrant festivities continue to take place in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, where a total of 806 pujas are being organised this year.

Among the highlights are the creative themes showcased by renowned clubs. Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Club has chosen “Tribute” as this year’s theme, paying homage to the brave soldiers of India who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

From the Kargil War to Operation Sindoor, every martyr is being remembered. The club has recreated the Red Fort (Lal Qila), where a spectacular light display will narrate this story of sacrifice. In past years, the club drew huge crowds with themes like the Burj Khalifa.

Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations

Flowers Club will present a replica of the Tirupati Temple to offer Tripura residents an opportunity to witness the grandeur of a shrine that many cannot visit in person. Last year, the club recreated the Ram Temple, which attracted an overwhelming response.

Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations

This year’s inauguration will be attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, Member of Parliament Rajib Bhattacharjee, and AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries will also be invited.

“Our Sanghati Club is one of the oldest clubs in Tripura, and Durga Puja has been celebrated here for many years. This year, our theme is centred around children. The idea is to showcase various aspects related to children, conveying a single message to our visitors–providing opportunities for developing and enriching young minds,” Mayor Dipak Majumder told ANI.

Majumder said that the puja celebrations will also highlight the vision of building a drug-free Tripura, as well as the importance of cleanliness.

“The puja will be held from 28th September to 4th October, during which several cultural programs will take place. We aim to present the diverse cultures of India, which will be showcased beautifully within the pandal itself. This year, our Durga Puja budget is set at ₹40 lakh,” he said.

With over 400 idols immersed annually, the Joynagar immersion ghat remains the largest in North Tripura. The AMC bears the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness, easing traffic congestion, and ensuring a pollution-free environment during the festive days.

Unlike earlier times, even the remote areas of Agartala now host Durga Puja with enthusiasm, with the Chief Minister personally visiting and offering anjali.

This year’s Durga Puja is expected to be celebrated with greater spirit, grandeur, and harmony than ever before. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: agartaladurga-puja-celebrationsmanik-sahaTripura

Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations

