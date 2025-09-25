"Gujarat model is clear – bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor": Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Slamming the ruling BJP government, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that “Gujarat model is bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor,” while giving thousands of acres of land and the country’s assets to their “billionaire friends.”

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Gujarat model is clear – bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor, while thousands of acres of land for Adani for free or just ₹1”

“In the Petapur slum of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, homes of more than 400 families were demolished by labeling them ‘illegal,’ even though they had valid identification and records such as electricity bills, tax receipts, ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter ID cards,” he alleged. The post was accompanied by a video.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also expressed concern about the series of demolition drives in other parts of the country.

“Not just in Gujarat, but in Delhi and other parts of the country, such demolition incidents are continuously coming to light. And in many cases, as in Gandhinagar, people had stay orders issued by the courts,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“The BJP clearly knows that they cannot form a government through the real mandate of the people; their government is formed through theft and by capturing institutions. Therefore, they snatch away the rights of the poor and hand over the country’s assets to a few of their billionaire friends,” the Congress MP alleged.

“India’s democracy is for the rights of the people, and it will run for them. We will not let the BJP and its friends steal from the country,” Rahul Gandhi asserted.

Earlier in the month, the Gandhinagar District Administration, in collaboration with the District Police, launched a large-scale demolition drive to clear illegal encroachments across multiple areas, including GEB, Pethapur, Charedi, and along the banks of the Sabarmati River. (ANI)

