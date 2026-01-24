Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

Republic Day morning feels incomplete without the perfect patriotic playlist playing in the background. Whether you’re getting ready for flag hoisting, attending a school or college function, or just standing with everyone during the national anthem, the right songs instantly bring goosebumps and pride. At the same time, Republic Day is also a big day for social media posts, WhatsApp statuses, and tricolour reels, so you need songs that sound powerful, catchy, and emotional in short clips too. Here are two separate Top 10 playlists for Republic Day 2026 that you can use according to your vibe.

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

Jana Gana Mana (National Anthem)

The most respectful and important start to your Republic Day morning. This sets the mood instantly and makes the moment feel serious and proud.

Vande Mataram (A.R. Rahman)

A legendary patriotic song that gives instant goosebumps. Perfect for the moment right after the flag is hoisted and everyone is standing together. You Might Be Interested In 62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure

Maa Tujhe Salaam (A.R. Rahman)

A high-energy track that fills you with pride and emotion at the same time. It is perfect for a strong Republic Day morning vibe.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon (Lata Mangeshkar)

This song always feels emotional and heavy in the best way. It is ideal when you want to remember sacrifices and feel gratitude.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti (Upkar)

This classic gives a warm, festive and positive Republic Day energy. It works great during school celebrations and cultural functions.

Kar Chale Hum Fida (Haqeeqat)

A powerful patriotic song that instantly makes you respect soldiers and freedom fighters. It is a must for a serious patriotic mood.

Ae Watan (Raazi)

Soft, emotional, and meaningful, this song creates a calm and proud feeling. Perfect for Republic Day gatherings and speeches.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

One of the most heart-touching patriotic tracks in modern times. It fits perfectly when you want soulful Republic Day emotion.

Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja

This one feels like pure marching energy and national pride. A great song to keep the vibe disciplined and strong.