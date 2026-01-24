LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > India > Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

Celebrate Republic Day 2026 with the best patriotic songs playlist featuring Bollywood hits and old classics. Includes top tracks for morning flag hoisting, Instagram reels, and WhatsApp status ideas.

Happy Republic Day 2026 Best Bollywood Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status Reels Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho
Happy Republic Day 2026 Best Bollywood Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status Reels Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: January 24, 2026 17:47:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

Happy Republic Day 2026!

Republic Day morning feels incomplete without the perfect patriotic playlist playing in the background. Whether you’re getting ready for flag hoisting, attending a school or college function, or just standing with everyone during the national anthem, the right songs instantly bring goosebumps and pride. At the same time, Republic Day is also a big day for social media posts, WhatsApp statuses, and tricolour reels, so you need songs that sound powerful, catchy, and emotional in short clips too. Here are two separate Top 10 playlists for Republic Day 2026 that you can use according to your vibe.     

You Might Be Interested In

Top 10 Morning Flag Hoisting Playlist for Republic Day 2026

  1. Jana Gana Mana (National Anthem)
    The most respectful and important start to your Republic Day morning. This sets the mood instantly and makes the moment feel serious and proud.

  2. Vande Mataram (A.R. Rahman)
    A legendary patriotic song that gives instant goosebumps. Perfect for the moment right after the flag is hoisted and everyone is standing together.

    You Might Be Interested In

  3. Maa Tujhe Salaam (A.R. Rahman)
    A high-energy track that fills you with pride and emotion at the same time. It is perfect for a strong Republic Day morning vibe.

  4. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon (Lata Mangeshkar)
    This song always feels emotional and heavy in the best way. It is ideal when you want to remember sacrifices and feel gratitude.

  5. Mere Desh Ki Dharti (Upkar)
    This classic gives a warm, festive and positive Republic Day energy. It works great during school celebrations and cultural functions.

  6. Kar Chale Hum Fida (Haqeeqat)
    A powerful patriotic song that instantly makes you respect soldiers and freedom fighters. It is a must for a serious patriotic mood.

  7. Ae Watan (Raazi)
    Soft, emotional, and meaningful, this song creates a calm and proud feeling. Perfect for Republic Day gatherings and speeches.

  8. Teri Mitti (Kesari)
    One of the most heart-touching patriotic tracks in modern times. It fits perfectly when you want soulful Republic Day emotion. 

  9. Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja
    This one feels like pure marching energy and national pride. A great song to keep the vibe disciplined and strong.

  10. Saare Jahan Se Achha
    A timeless patriotic favourite that feels simple yet powerful. It is perfect as a closing song for morning celebrations.

Top 10 Reels & WhatsApp Status Playlist for Republic Day 2026

  1. Chak De India
    This is the ultimate motivation song and it sounds perfect in short clips. Best for high-energy Republic Day reels and attitude captions.

  2. Rang De Basanti (Title Track)
    A full youth vibe patriotic song that feels bold and powerful. Works amazingly for tricolour outfit reels and Republic Day edits.

  3. Lehra Do (83)
    This track gives pure goosebumps and feels cinematic. Perfect for slow-motion flag edits and emotional Republic Day posts.

  4. Sandese Aate Hain (Border)
    A classic that always hits hard and connects instantly with the audience. Best for emotional soldier tribute statuses.

  5. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon
    This song has serious swag and patriotic punch. Perfect for Republic Day reels that need energy and power.

  6. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)
    Calm, emotional, and beautiful for aesthetic reels. Best for soft tricolour edits and peaceful Republic Day captions.

  7. Jai Ho
    This one instantly feels like celebration and victory. Great for group reels, family posts, and Republic Day party edits.

  8. Des Rangila (Fanaa)
    A super fun and colourful patriotic vibe song. Perfect for outfit transitions and tricolour theme reels.

  9. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola
    A powerful song with Bhagat Singh vibes and strong emotion. Best for patriotic edits that feel bold and intense.

  10. I Love My India (Pardes)
    This song is iconic and instantly recognisable for everyone. Perfect for happy, fun Republic Day WhatsApp statuses and captions.

Also Read: Happy Republic Day 2026: Makeup Ideas, Nail Art, Bangle Styles & Flag Painting Designs To Try This 26 January

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 5:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 26 january patriotic songsbest patriotic songs indiabollywood patriotic songsdeshbhakti songs listhappy republic dayold patriotic songs indiapatriotic songs for whatsapp statusRepublic Day 2026republic day 2026 patriotic songsrepublic day 2026 songs for instagramrepublic day flag hoisting songsrepublic day morning playlistrepublic day playlist 2026republic day reels songsrepublic day songs listrepublic day special songsrepublic day status songs

RELATED News

Alert for Vehicle Owners: Pending Toll Fee May Stop Your Sale and NOC – Check New Rules

Shashi Tharoor Breaks Silence On Congress Rift, Stands Unapologetic On Operation Sindoor, Says He Never Violated Party Line

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

Republic Day 2026: From the Ladakh Scouts to the European Union Contingent — Here Are All 18 Contingents Taking Part in the Parade

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

LATEST NEWS

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Bangladesh Removed From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Replaces Mustafizur’s Team After Dhaka’s Security Excuses

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Mouni Roy Harassed On Stage In Haryana Event, Actress Reveals Lewd Gestures, Waist Touching By Elderly Men, Calls It Traumatizing

‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

Who Is Zhang Youxia? Chinese Army Top Army General Under Investigation By Xi Jinping – Is China’s President ‘Scared’ Of His No.1 Military Strongman?

Mission Comeback: Ishan Kishan Begins His Redemption Journey Ahead Of The T20 World Cup Showdown

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho
Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho
Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho
Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

QUICK LINKS