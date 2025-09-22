India can become "Vishwa Chikitsalya": MD Aakash Healthcare on GST reforms

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation via video conferencing on the government’s recent reduction in GST rates, Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare said that when medical self-reliance is strengthened, it not only save costs but also make healthcare more accessible, equitable, and sustainable for millions.

Dr Chaudhry said, “Today, PM Narendra Modi called upon the nation to embrace Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi, reminding us that India’s future must rest on the strength of homegrown industries. In healthcare, this vision is especially relevant. For decades, we depended heavily on imported medical devices and technologies. But today, Indian innovation is creating safe, effective, and affordable solutions. At Aakash Healthcare, we proudly use Indian-made knee implants, a testament that quality care and Swadeshi can go hand in hand.”

He further said that if India can heal its own people with indigenous excellence, it can also become the “Vishwa Chikitsalya,” or the world’s hospital.

“Healthcare must be a pillar of the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement, rooted in Indian research, Indian manufacturing, and Indian trust. When we strengthen our medical self-reliance, we not only save costs but also make healthcare more accessible, equitable, and sustainable for millions. The journey towards a healthier, self-reliant India begins with every choice we make,” he said.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, stated that effective from tomorrow, the landmark GST reforms will make healthcare more affordable and accessible for every citizen.

Jain said, “Effective from September 22, the landmark GST reforms announced by PM Modi come into effect, making healthcare more affordable and accessible for every citizen. Most medicines, earlier taxed at 12 percent, will now attract just 5 percent GST. In addition, 36 critical life-saving drugs for cancer, genetic and rare diseases, and cardiovascular conditions have been fully exempted (0% GST). The GST Council has also rationalised tax slabs on health and life insurance premiums, glucometers, and corrective spectacles.”

He stated that these measures represent a transformative shift in India’s healthcare landscape, delivering direct savings to patients, easing the burden on families, improving access to essential care, and enhancing healthcare security.

“The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), representing 23 leading research-driven companies, is fully committed to ensuring these benefits reach citizens swiftly and transparently, advancing our mission of affordable and accessible healthcare for all,” he further added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister stated that reform is a continuous process, and as times change and national needs evolve, next-generation reforms become equally essential. He noted that keeping in view the current requirements and future aspirations of the country, these new GST reforms are being implemented. PM Modi highlighted that under the new structure, only 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs will primarily remain.

This, he remarked, means that most everyday-use items will become more affordable. He listed food items, medicines, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and health and life insurance among the many goods and services that will either be tax-free or attract only a 5 per cent tax. The Prime Minister further noted that of the items previously taxed at 12 per cent, 99 per cent–virtually all–have now been brought under the 5 per cent tax bracket. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.