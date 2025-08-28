Indian Army Hoists 72-Foot Tricolour at Cheetah Post in Baramulla’s Highest Peak

By Ashiq Mir | Baramulla | August 28

On the occasion of Haji Pir Day, the Indian Army’s Dagger Division hoisted a 72-foot-long national flag at Cheetah Post the highest peak in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, located at an altitude of 7,000 feet.

The ceremony was organised in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India and drew a large crowd of locals, including school children and community leaders. Senior Army officials, including the Corps Commander and GOC 19 Infantry Division, were present to mark the historic event.

The initiative is part of the Army’s ongoing outreach to strengthen bonds with local communities and to foster a shared sense of national pride and unity in the region.

Ashim Kohli, CEO of the Flag Foundation of India, addressed the gathering and noted the rising wave of patriotism in the Valley. “It’s a significant change. What we once dreamed is now turning into reality. People in Kashmir are themselves approaching us for national flags. This surge of patriotism will help build stronger ties between Kashmiris and the Army,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army hoisted the national flag on a large pontoon structure floating in the middle of Dal Lake in Srinagar. The tricolour, visible from various parts of the city, was installed with support from the Flag Foundation and became an instant symbol of peace and unity.

Such initiatives have gained widespread support among the local population, with increasing participation in national day celebrations and public outreach events led by the armed forces.

