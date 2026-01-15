Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani ‘Al-Madina’ Boat In Indian Waters After They ‘Attempted To Flee’, Nine Crew Members Detained

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted a Pakistani fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea after it was found inside Indian waters and tried to flee when they were challenged.

According to officials, the incident took place during a routine patrol near the International Maritime Boundary Line on January 14, 2026. The Coast Guard said the vessel was spotted moving suspiciously close to Indian territory late at night. An official statement said that, “In a swift and precise night operation, an Indian Coast Guard ship whilst on patrol in Arabian Sea sighted a Pakistani Fishing Boat inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on Jan 14, 2026.”

When Coast Guard personnel signalled the fishing boat to stop, the situation escalated. The statement added that “on being challenged, the boat attempted to flee towards Pakistan side, however, the ICG Ship intercepted and boarded the boat in Indian waters.” The vessel was stopped before it could cross back over the maritime boundary.

Fishing boat identified Al-Madina

The fishing boat which has been identified as Al-Madina, had nine crew members on board at the time of interception. After boarding the vessel, Coast Guard officials began standard checks and questioning. The boat was later taken under escort toward Porbandar, where further investigation and joint interrogation by other agencies will take place.

Incidents like this are not uncommon in the waters between India and Pakistan, where fishing boats from both sides sometimes drift or cross into each other’s maritime zones, either due to navigational errors or rough sea conditions. However, officials say the attempt to flee raised red flags, due to which they reacted immediately.

Coast Guard to determine the motive of incursion

The Coast Guard maintains a constant presence in the Arabian Sea, especially near sensitive maritime boundaries, to keep a close watch on illegal fishing, smuggling, and other security threats. Over the years, similar patrols have also led to the interception of boats carrying contraband or narcotics.

This latest operation highlights how quickly Coast Guard teams respond when they detect unauthorized vessels in Indian waters. The fishing boat has now been brought in for further checks, and authorities will determine whether the incursion was accidental or involved any other violations.

The Coast Guard says such patrols are part of its ongoing effort to safeguard India’s maritime borders and ensure security along the country’s vast coastline.

