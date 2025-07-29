India’s College Enrolment To Double In 10 Years: AICTE Chairman Prof. T. G. Sitharam Highlights GER Surge From 1% To 29% At Manav Rachna

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), as part of its Deeksharambh 2025 Orientation Programme, organised a special session in which Prof. (Dr.) T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), addressed the students.

The orientation is designed to mark the academic journey for thousands of students across disciplines, laying the foundation for a values-based and future-facing education in alignment with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the new batch, Prof. Sitharam shared key insights on the growth and direction of India’s higher education landscape. “At the time of Independence, India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education was just 1%.

Today, we have reached 29%, with over 4.5 crore students currently enrolled in colleges and universities and this number in ten years is going to become 9 crores,” he said. He noted that this expansion reflects not only scale but also a deeper transformation in accessibility, flexibility, and purpose in Indian education.

Prof. Sitharam highlighted key initiatives of AICTE and the Ministry of Education, including the Academic Bank of Credits linked to a unique APAR ID for every student from Balvatika to PhD.

“From internships to innovation, students today have access to 75,000 companies on the National Internship Portal, over 2 crore registered users, and skill-building platforms like NEAT offering 480+ courses,” he said.

He also mentioned the AICTE Career Portal, which connects learners to over 7 lakh employers, and encouraged students to explore the Productisation Fellowship, which offers ₹37,000–₹40,000 per month for one year to help graduates develop and launch their own products.

This year’s orientation also spotlighted a slate of new-age programs and global collaborations introduced for AY 2025–26. These include B.Tech (Hons.) in Electronics and Communication Engineering with specializations in Semiconductor Design and Defence Technology, B.Com (Hons.) in Fintech with Deloitte & Zell Education, and an MBA in Business Intelligence and Analytics with SAS.

The university also launched M.A./M.Phil in Clinical Psychology, along with international pathway and dual-degree programs in partnership with institutions such as Purdue University Northwest, Kedge Business School, Queen Mary University London, and HTMI, Switzerland, spanning fields from engineering and business to hospitality and culinary arts.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI, said, “This is a defining moment for students as they begin a new chapter of their academic lives. At Manav Rachna, we aim to provide not only a strong educational foundation but also the perspective to navigate change with confidence.”

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI, said, “We are deeply committed to equipping students for life beyond academics. Our educational philosophy combines academic strength with innovation, values, and life skills that prepare students to face the future with resilience and integrity.”

Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS, said, “We remain fully aligned with AICTE’s vision and are deeply committed to academic excellence across all our disciplines. Our efforts are focused on strengthening accreditation, enhancing global partnerships, and ensuring students are equipped with relevant skills and values for today’s world.”

Prof. Sitharam urged students to move beyond conventional learning models and engage with education as a transformative pursuit. “What you learn beyond the classroom in these four years will define your success.

Deeksharambh is not just a formal orientation, it is a soulful initiation into the timeless pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and national contribution,” he said. He emphasized that skills, values, and adaptability are now more relevant than degrees alone, as industries evolve and demand future-ready talent.

Also Read: Adani University Ushers In future-ready Cohort With Navdiksha 2025