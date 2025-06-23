IndiGo Employee Alleges Caste Abuse By Seniors: Airline Denies Charges

A concerning charge of caste discrimination has emerged against airline, IndiGo, after one of its staff registered a criminal complaint against 3 top-level officials for using casteist slur and allegedly humiliating him in the workplace.

As per the FIR, the complainant, who is from a Scheduled Caste (SC) background has said that the harassment happened when he was brought to IndiGo’s corporate office in Emaar Capital Tower 2, Gurgaon.

What was the allegation against Indigo staff?

The 3 officials allegedly used derogatory and caste-related remarks against him in the presence of other employees during the meeting. Phrases like “You are not eligible to drive an airplane, return and repair slippers” and “You are not even worth licking my shoe” were purportedly uttered, according to the FIR. The employee has mentioned these as purposeful and made to humiliate him as a result of his caste.

This complaint was first registered as a Zero FIR on May 21 at Karnataka, and eventually transferred to the DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurgaon. FIR cites several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and common intention.

‘Constant harassment on account of my caste’

The employee, in his FIR, has also complained of a general discrimination pattern in the organisation. “I have been subjected to constant harassment on account of my caste… I am afraid for my mental health and my job security because of this constant discrimination,” he stated in the FIR. He also alleged that he had first gone to IndiGo’s CEO and the Ethics Committee of the company to ask for redressal.

Nothing was allegedly done, though. After giving seven days to the accused to apologize, which did not happen, the complainant maintains that he decided to pursue the matter legally with the assistance of a lawyer.

Indigo reacted to the case

Indigo responded to this charge and has strongly denied any misconduct. In a statement issued, a spokesperson for the company said, “IndiGo has a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, harassment, or bias of any kind and remains irrevocably committed to being an inclusive and respectful workplace. IndiGo resolutely denies these unfounded charges and stands by its values of fairness, integrity, and accountability.”

Later, Indigo also said that it would assist law enforcement agencies as necessary. The incident occurs amid growing questions in India’s private sector concerning workplace diversity, inclusion of caste, and corporate responsibility. As the investigation goes on, the incident has already generated social media chatter about the difficulties Dalit professionals still endure, even in business-class settings.

