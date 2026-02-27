LIVE TV
Home > India > JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students 'Bit Cops', Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police

JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police

Delhi Police has alleged that student protesters from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) physically attacked security personnel during Tuesday’s demonstration.

JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades. Photos: X/ANI
JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades. Photos: X/ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: February 27, 2026 11:02:43 IST

JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police

Delhi Police has alleged that student protesters from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) physically attacked security personnel during Tuesday’s demonstration. 

According to the police, the protest escalated into violence, with students “pelting banners and sticks, throwing shoes, and even biting personnel.” Authorities said individuals who violated the law were subsequently detained. 

“During the protest, barricades were damaged, and the demonstration turned violent. Protestors pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even physically assaulted Delhi Police personnel, including biting. As a result, several police personnel were injured. The protestors were stopped and contained at the North Gate of the JNU campus and were gradually moved back inside. Those who became violent and did not obey lawful orders were detained. Further details will be shared in due course,” Delhi Police said.

Did JNUSU Defy Permission Denial to March to Ministry of Education?

The police further said that the JNUSU called the protest march from the campus to the Ministry of Education despite being denied permission by the University administration. The police said that around 500 students gathered in the protest and left the main gate of the university, though they were asked to restrict themselves to the campus.

“A call for a Long March from JNU to the Ministry of Education was made by the JNU Student Union. The students were informed that such a protest outside the campus was not permitted by the JNU administration and were asked to restrict themselves to the campus. Despite talks and requests not to protest outside, around 400-500 students gathered and held a protest march. At approximately 3:20 PM, they left the main gate and marched outside,” the police stated.

JNUSU Alleges ‘Police Brutality’

On the other hand, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) )condemned the alleged police brutality on the student protestors marching towards the Ministry of Education, demanding the implementation of the Rohith Act and the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation. JNUSU further alleged that the injured students have been denied medical assistance.

“As soon as the students reached the main gate of the campus, the police and other paramilitary forces locked the main gate with chains and multiple layers of barricades. When the students, through collective effort, forced the police to open the main gate, they detained more than 50 students and sent them to several undisclosed locations. Multiple students have faced varying degrees of injuries. The police have denied medical assistance to the injured students,” JNUSU stated.

The developments come after student protestors of JNU, led by JNUSU were detained by Delhi Police after they took out a protest against Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit. After the police locked the university doors and prevented protestors from crossing the barricades, they met with a scuffle, following which the police detained several protestors.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:59 AM IST
JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students 'Bit Cops', Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police

JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police
JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police
JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police
JNU Protest Turns Violent: Students ‘Bit Cops’, Hurled Shoes, Broke Barricades, 50+ Detained in Clash With Delhi Police

