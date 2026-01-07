LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

As Kranti’s career continued to progress, focus shifted once again to her father’s long-standing case. Following the intervention of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the government re-examined the suspension. Almost 13 years after the incident, the state authorities lifted the suspension order and restored Munna Singh to his position.

Kranti Goud
Kranti Goud

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 7, 2026 17:50:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

 Kranti Goud: A remarkable story of resilience and redemption has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where rising cricketer Kranti Goud has not only made her mark on the international stage but has also helped reshape her family’s destiny.
 In 2012, Kranti’s father, Munna Singh, then serving as a constable with the Madhya Pradesh Police, was allegedly  suspended on allegations of negligence during election duty. The decision dealt a severe blow to the family, plunging them into financial uncertainty and exposing them to social stigma in their native village of Ghuwara. What followed was a prolonged legal battle and years of hardship, yet the family refused to succumb to despair.

You Might Be Interested In

The issue came back into focus after Gaud emerged as one of the standout players in India’s first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup triumph last year. She ended the tournament as one of the leading wicket-takers, becoming a symbol of perseverance for many because of the challenging circumstances through which she climbed the ranks of Indian cricket.

As Kranti’s career continued to progress, focus shifted once again to her father’s long-standing case. Following the intervention of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the government re-examined the suspension. Almost 13 years after the incident, the state authorities lifted the suspension order and restored Munna Singh to his position.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Kranti Goud ?

Kranti Goud made her ODI debut on 11 May in the final of the Tri-Series against host Sri Lanka. She was later selected for India’s ODI and T20I squads for the away tour of England, where she made her T20I debut on 12 July.
In the third and deciding ODI at Chester-le-Street, with the series level at 1–1, Goud produced a match-winning performance by claiming her maiden five-wicket haul, guiding India to a 13-run victory. She finished with figures of 6/52 and, at 21 years and 345 days, became the youngest Indian player to take a five-wicket haul in a women’s ODI, surpassing the previous record held by Jhulan Goswami.
On the back of her consistent performances, Goud was named in India’s squad for the 2025 World Cup. On 5 October, during India’s group-stage match against Pakistan in R premdasa stadium at  Colombo, she took three wickets and played a crucial role in an 88-run win, earning the Player of the Match award.

Kranti Goud will be spotted in action when she will be playing  with the UP Warriorz in women premier league (WPL).

Also Read :

Watch Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Musical Side At Reliance Event |

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 4:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bcciIndian CricketKranti GoudupwarriorzWPL

RELATED News

US Embassy Warns Indian Students: ‘Visa Is A Privilege, Not A Right’ Threatens To Deport For ‘Not Following Rules’

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full List of Tomorrow’s Matches, Timings, Venues and Where to Watch Live

Fans Mob Virat Kohli On Arrival At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video Goes VIRAL

‘My mom was so angry…’: Lionel Messi Reveals Reason For Leaving Newell’s Old Boys To Join Barcelona

LATEST NEWS

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ To Drop Teaser On Actor’s Birthday; New Poster Sparks Buzz

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Name Their Baby Boy ‘Vihaan’, What Does It Mean? Share First Glimpse; Call Him ‘Our Ray Of Light’

These Sizzling Netflix Picks Promise Steamy Intimacy for Your Next Binge

Dhurandhar Eats Up ‘Ikkis’, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera..’ As Ranveer Singh’s Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi After Beating THIS Iconic Movie

From X-Ray Glasses to Submarine Cars: These James Bond Gadgets Exist in Real Life

Janhvi Kapoor Embodies Timeless Elegance in Manish Malhotra’s The Pearl Story

‘My mom was so angry…’: Lionel Messi Reveals Reason For Leaving Newell’s Old Boys To Join Barcelona

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

From ‘First Contact With Aliens’ To ‘World War 3’: Are Baba Vanga’s Predictions For 2026 Coming True?

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Film Gets UK Censor Clearance; CBFC Decision Remains Pending Ahead Of January 9 Release

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police
Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police
Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police
Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

QUICK LINKS