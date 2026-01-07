Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

Kranti Goud: A remarkable story of resilience and redemption has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where rising cricketer Kranti Goud has not only made her mark on the international stage but has also helped reshape her family’s destiny.

In 2012, Kranti’s father, Munna Singh, then serving as a constable with the Madhya Pradesh Police, was allegedly suspended on allegations of negligence during election duty. The decision dealt a severe blow to the family, plunging them into financial uncertainty and exposing them to social stigma in their native village of Ghuwara. What followed was a prolonged legal battle and years of hardship, yet the family refused to succumb to despair.

The issue came back into focus after Gaud emerged as one of the standout players in India’s first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup triumph last year. She ended the tournament as one of the leading wicket-takers, becoming a symbol of perseverance for many because of the challenging circumstances through which she climbed the ranks of Indian cricket.

As Kranti’s career continued to progress, focus shifted once again to her father’s long-standing case. Following the intervention of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the government re-examined the suspension. Almost 13 years after the incident, the state authorities lifted the suspension order and restored Munna Singh to his position.

Who is Kranti Goud ?

Kranti Goud made her ODI debut on 11 May in the final of the Tri-Series against host Sri Lanka. She was later selected for India’s ODI and T20I squads for the away tour of England, where she made her T20I debut on 12 July.

In the third and deciding ODI at Chester-le-Street, with the series level at 1–1, Goud produced a match-winning performance by claiming her maiden five-wicket haul, guiding India to a 13-run victory. She finished with figures of 6/52 and, at 21 years and 345 days, became the youngest Indian player to take a five-wicket haul in a women’s ODI, surpassing the previous record held by Jhulan Goswami.

On the back of her consistent performances, Goud was named in India’s squad for the 2025 World Cup. On 5 October, during India’s group-stage match against Pakistan in R premdasa stadium at Colombo, she took three wickets and played a crucial role in an 88-run win, earning the Player of the Match award.

Kranti Goud will be spotted in action when she will be playing with the UP Warriorz in women premier league (WPL).

